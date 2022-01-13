Monday, Jan. 3
Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a tree down in the roadway on Fountaintown Road. Once the tree was removed from the roadway, all Fountaintown units cleared the call.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of Eldon Thornton Road and Interstate 40 Connector (US 117 Highway Bypass). Once the scene was cleared all Faison units cleared the call.
North East Volunteer Fire Department, Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a structure fire on Island Creek Road. After the arrival of the North East and Greenevers units, all Teachey and Rose Hill units were canceled.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a commercial structure fire on Hilton Heights Road. EMS arrived and advised working fire, Wallace Car 1 arrived and advised by-products on fire in the structure, Wallace units had the fire under control in a couple of minutes and all automatic aid were released.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of Sumnerlins Crossroad Road and NC 11 & 903 Highway. Once the scene was cleared all Kenansville units cleared the call.
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Albertson Volunteer, Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, Pricetown Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a commercial structure fire on Scott Store Road. Pleasant Grove Car 7 arrived on the scene and advised control burn at the location all units canceled.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Sarecta Road. A single-vehicle overturned in the ditch, a vehicle partially submerged in water, one patient sill in the vehicle. The person was out of the vehicle upon arrival.
Potters Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to automatic aid to Richlands Volunteer Fire Department (Onslow County) for a residential structure fire on Buckhaven Drive off of Beulaville Highway (NC 24 Highway).
Thursday, Jan. 6
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Bowdens Road. A commercial tractor-trailer was overturned. Warsaw Engine 3 arrived and reported a single vehicle overturned blocking one lane of travel.
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to S. Peterson Street for a power line down in a tree, with tree fire. Magnolia Engine 3 arrived and controlled the fire and stood by for the power company.
Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential fire alarm activation on Willie Hatcher Road. Chinquapin Units on scene found a false alarm activation. All units cleared the call.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to an MVC on S. NC 41 Highway in front of Realo Drug Store. Duplin County EMS arrived and requested a medical helicopter to respond. Once all patients were transported and the vehicles cleared the scene, all Wallace units cleared the call.
Friday, Jan. 7
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and Kenansville Police Department responded to an MVC on Magnolia Street Extension in front of State Employees Credit Union, two vehicles with one minor injury. Once all patients had been transported and the roadway cleared all Kenansville units cleared the call.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Penderlea Volunteer Fire Department in (Pender County) on Anderson Road for a working structure fire.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Pricetown Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Willie Best Road at the Duplin/Wayne County line unsure if in Duplin or Wayne County with possible pin-in. Units arrived to find a single vehicle overturned, single-occupant entrapment not pinned, the driver’s door was popped and the driver got out of the vehicle on her own, she was checked out by EMS and refused transport.
Sunday, Jan. 9
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Potters Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department, Lyman Volunteer Fire Department, Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department, Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Hargetts Crossroad Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a live burn on Blueberry Lane. The structure was burned to the ground to prevent endangering other structures or woods.