Monday, March 7
Warsaw VFD and North Carolina Forestry responded to Center Street and Memorial Drive for a brush fire. Warsaw units arrived and found a small fire and began extinguishment, they quickly got the fire under control. NCFS arrived to check on the fire.
Kenansville VFD and North Carolina Forestry responded to Viola Jones Lane for a grass/woods fire. Kenansville units arrived and found a small fire and began extinguishment. Forestry brought in the plow to put in a fire break, to completely contain and control the fire. Duplin County Fire Marshal was requested to assist with the investigation. Once the fire break was completed all units cleared the call.
Albertson VFD responded mutual aid to Lenoir County (Deep Run VFD) on Liddell Road for a grass fire endangering a structure. Albertson units arrived and assisted Deep Run with fire extinguishment. Once released by the Deep Run command all Albertson units cleared the call.
Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Northeast VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Wells MHP for a residential structure fire. Wallace PD arrived to smoke showing, upon feather investigation it turned out to be a woods fire behind the structure and North Carolina Forestry was called as was Duplin County Fire Marshal. Units began fire extinguishment of the fast-growing woods fire and were able to stop its progression. Once the fire was extinguished all units cleared the call.
Faison VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to a woods fire at the intersection of S. US 117 Highway and Bowdens Road. Units arrived to fire the woods on fire and a small outbuilding that had burned. Units extinguished the fire and NCFS and DCFM investigated the fire.
Sarecta VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service snd Duplin County EMS responded to E. Wards Bridge Road for a woods fire. Units arrived and began extinguishment of the fire, forestry arrived and place a fire break around the fire. Once the fire was contained all Sarecta units cleared the call.
Sarecta VFD, Pink Hill VFD, Albertson VFD, and DCEMS responded to N. NC 111 Highway for a commercial vehicle fire endangering a commercial structure fire. Units arrived and began extinguishment, there were some power lines involved and Tri-County EMC was contacted to cut power to the power lines. Once the fire was extinguished foam was applied to ensure the fire would remain extinguished.
Tuesday, March 8
Magnolia VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Kenansville VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and DCEMS responded to Blind Bridge Road for a woods fire endangering a structure. Units arrived and extinguished the fire. Once the fire was extinguished Rose Hill and Kenansville units were released. Once NCFS had the checked to make sure the was would stay contained all units cleared the call.
Pin Hook VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to a woods fire on Stokestown Road. Units arrived and extinguished to fire.
Albertson VFD, Pleasant Grove VFD, Pricetown VFD, and DCEMS responded to a brush fire endangering a structure on Ashley Dupree Lane. Units arrived and found a small trash fire, Duplin County Fire Marshal requested to respond. Units quickly extinguished the fire and units, not on scene were canceled. Once the fire marshal completed their investigation all units cleared the call.
Magnolia VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to a brush fire on Sheffield Road. Units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Magnolia VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to a brush fire on Jonathan Drive. Units arrived and found a stump pile burning, the fire was extinguished.
Faison VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to Bowdens Road and US 117 and NC 50 Highway for a woods fire. Units arrived and found a small fire, the fire was quickly extinguished. All units cleared the call.
Sarecta VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to a woods fire on Wesley Chapel Road. Sarecta Car 1 arrived and found the fire on Dark Branch Road. Units arrived and tried to access the fire but were having access problems due to a large ditch. The fire was accessed and was found to be a controlled burn. Forestry Service checked it out, confirmed controlled burn. All units cleared the call.
Wallace VFD responded to a grass fire endangering a structure on Winter Cress Lane in Pender County. Units assisted with the extinguishment of the fire and once released by Pender County command all units cleared the call.
Pink Hill VFD First Responders, responded to a medical call with EMS. Once patient care was completed all Pink Hill units cleared the call.
Rose Hill VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to a woods fire on Charlie Teachey Road. Rose Hill units arrived and found a small woods fire and quickly controlled the fire. Once NCFS arrived all units cleared the call.
Wednesday, March 9
Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to an MVC on Norwood Street in front of Advance Auto Parts, two vehicles one overturned with two patients one entrapment. Wallace units arrived and began extraction of the patient. Once released by Wallace PD all units cleared the call.
Beulaville VFD responded to another small grass fire on Cornmill Road. Units arrived and found another small fire and quickly extinguished it.
Pin Hook VFD, Chinquapin VFD, North East VFD, and DCEMS responded to Deep Bottom Road for a residential structure fire. Units arrived and found a working kitchen fire, units began extinguishing the fire, once the fire was extinguished, units began ventilation of the structure. Once the salvage, overhaul, and investigation were completed all units cleared the call and returned to their stations!
Thursday, March 10
Oak Wolfe VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Sumnerlins Crossroad Road. Single vehicle in the ditch, patient out of the vehicle. Oak Wolfe units arrived and stood by for EMS. Once NCSHP arrived all Oak Wolfe units cleared the call.
Beulaville VFD responded to E. Main Street for an MVC of two vehicles. Beulaville Rescue 5 arrived and cleared the debris from the roadway, while Beulaville PD removed the vehicles from the roadway. All Beulaville units cleared the call and returned to their station!
Pleasant Grove VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Tram Road for a two-vehicle MVC one vehicle into a tree with entrapment unknown total patients. Pleasant Grove units arrived and removed the patient from the vehicle and had Oak Wolfe close the roadway on the north side and Pleasant Grove closed the roadway to the south side. Once released by NCSHP all units cleared the call.
Faison VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to US 117 & NC 50 Highway for a single vehicle MVC passenger vehicle versus a cow. Units arrived to find the vehicle off the roadway and a debris field in the roadway. Units controlled traffic until released by NCSHP. All units cleared the call.
Friday, March 11
Wallace VFD responded to Southerland Street at the railroad tracks for a tractor-trailer stuck on the tracks and is leaking diesel fuel. Units arrived and assisted Wallace PD with traffic control and worked to control and contain an active fuel leak. Once the leak had been repaired and the truck moved off the railroad tracks all Wallace units cleared the call.
Saturday, March 12
Beulaville VFD, Lyman VFD, Sarecta VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Beulaville PD responded to a residential structure fire on S. Jackson Street. Beulaville Car 1 on the scene with incident command advising heavy smoke showing from the attic. Beulaville Engine 1 crew arrived and gained access to the attic, no active fire, hotspots found. Beulaville Engine 3 arrived and laid a 5” supply line from Beulaville Engine 1 to a hydrant. The origin was found to be electrical, as Lyman and Sarecta units arrived they were staged and manpower moved to the IC location. Utilities to the structure were secured, and a control time was issued. Once the hotspots were extinguished the structure was ventilated, salvage and overhaul were completed and units cleared the call.
Potters Hill VFD responded automatic aid to Hargetts Crossroad VFD for a working residential structure fire on Watering Pond Road. Units arrived to find a single-wide mobile home fully involved. Units assisted with extinguishment and water supply.
Pin Hook VFD responded to S. NC 50 Highway for a power line down in the roadway. Pin Hook Car 1 arrived and found a tree that had taken the power line, pole, and transformer down. Units closed S. NC 50 Highway at George Dunn Sholar Rd and James Rd. Units remained on scene till the power company had replaced the pole and restored power. Units cleared the call.
Potters Hill VFD responded to a tree in the roadway. Units arrived and removed the tree from the roadway and cleared the call.
Pin Hook VFD responded to a tree and power lines down at the intersection of S. NC 50 Highway and Lightwood Bridge Rd. Pin Hook Car 1 arrived and requested to have the power company assist with removing the tree and have the power line repaired. Once the power company arrived all Pin Hook units cleared the call.
Chinquapin VFD responded to S. NC 50 Highway for a tree in the roadway. Chinquapin units removed the tree from the roadway and cleared the call.
Beulaville VFD responded to Fountaintown Road for a tree in the roadway. Potters Hill Brush was in the area conducting storm damage assessment and responded to this call and removed the tree from the roadway. All Beulaville and Potters Hill units cleared the call.
Beulaville VFD responded to NC 241 Highway for trees and power poles and lines down in the roadway. Beulaville PD and NCSHP closed the roadway down and all Beulaville units were canceled.
Potters Hill VFD self dispatched to Baysden Lane for storm damage assessment. Potters Hill Engine 2 arrived and found roof damage to a structure. All Potters Hill units cleared the call.
Greenevers VFD responded to a tree in the roadway at M&S MHP Lane. Units arrived and cleared the tree from the roadway. All Greenevers units cleared the call and returned to their station!
Oak Wolfe VFD responded to Maysville School Road for a tree in the roadway. An Oak Wolfe firefighter was at the scene less than a minute later and canceled all units he had removed the tree from the roadway. All units cleared the call.
Potters Hill VFD responded automatic aid to Hargetts Crossroad VFD for a structure fire on Watering Pond Road. Potters Hill units were canceled just a few moments after they responded. All units cleared the call.