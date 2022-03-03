Monday, Feb. 21
Albertson VFD, Pleasant Grove VFD, Pricetown VFD, and DCEMS responded to an outbuilding structure fire on Outlaw Road. Albertson Engine 2 arrived at a fully involved small outbuilding burning into the wood line. Albertson units attacked the fire and quickly got it under control. All Pleasant Grove and Pricetown units were canceled. A request for the on-call Fire Marshal was made, all fire and hotspots were extinguished.
Fountaintown FD, Lyman VFD, and NCFS responded to a woods fire on Fountaintown Road. Units arrived and found about an acre of woods burning. Units extinguished the fire and assisted with the investigation.
Calypso VFD and NCFS responded to a woods fire at the intersection of Albritton and Beautancus roads. Calypso units arrived at a small woods fire, NCFS was canceled. Once the fire was extinguished, units cleared the call.
Greenevers VFD and NCFS responded to South NC 11 Highway for a woods fire. Greenevers units arrived at a brush and woods fire. The fire was extinguished and once the investigation was completed all Greenevers units cleared the call.
Rose Hill VFD, Teachey VFD, Greenevers VFD, Wallace VFD, DCEMS, and NCFS responded to Boney Road for a brush fire endangering a structure. Units arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the fire, all units cleared the call.
Faison VFD responded mutual aid to Sampson County for an MVC. Faison units arrived and assisted with setting up a landing zone for a medical helicopter and loading the patient.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Mount Olive VFD and DCEMS and NCSHP responded to an MVC at NC 403 Highway and Jones Turner Road, vehicle turned over on its side person still in the vehicle. Mount Olive VFD arrived at the fire in Wayne County and requested another department be dispatched. Oak Wolfe VFD and Calypso VFD were dispatched to assist. Oak Wolfe Car 5 arrived, and the patient refused to get out of the vehicle. The patient was not pinned nor entrapped.
Pin Hook VFD, Chinquapin VFD, Northeast VFD, and DCEMS responded to Angola Bay Road for a possible structure fire. Chinquapin and Northeast units canceled. Pin Hook unit handled the fire, Once it was extinguished Pin Hook units cleared the call.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Beulaville VFD and DCEMS responded to an MVC, Beulaville units assisted with traffic control till released by law enforcement. Once the vehicles were moved from the scene all units cleared the call.
Kenansville VFD responded to S. Dobson Chapel Road for a trash can fire. Kenansville Engine 3 are and quickly extinguished the fire.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Wallace VFD responded to an MVC. Once they were released by law enforcement Wallace units cleared the call.
Wallace VFD responded to Cavenaugh Street for a power line down in the roadway. Once the power company arrived and made repairs all Wallace units cleared the call.
Rose Hill VFD responded to Old Camp Road and S. NC 903 for a small grass fire. Units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Pleasant Grove VFD, DCEMS, and NCSHP responded to a two-vehicle MVC at the intersection of Tram Scott’s Store roads with unknown injuries. Units arrived and found no patients; units stood by for NCSHP.
Friday, Feb. 25
Warsaw VFD, Faison VFD, and DCEMS responded to Kenansville Highway for a structure fire. Units arrived to find heavy smoke visible. Crews made an aggressive attack and extinguished the fire.
Faison VFD responded to Interstate 40 at the 357 mile marker for a vehicle fire. Units arrived to find the brakes of a vehicle were smoking. Units cooled the brakes off for a repair service to fix the problem.
Warsaw VFD responded mutual aid to Sampson County for a grass fire on Needmore Road. Warsaw Brush 2 responded and assisted with extinguishing the fire.
Magnolia VFD, Warsaw VFD, Rose Hill VFD, and DCEMS responded to a grass fire endangering a structure on Isham Frederick Road. Units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Beulaville VFD responded to N. NC 111 Highway at East Duplin High School for a commercial fire alarm activation. Beulaville units arrived and found a false alarm activation, units cleared the call.
Wallace VFD and NC Forestry responded to a woods fire on Calico Bay Rd. Units are and extinguished the fire, NCFS assisted with containment and investigation. Once the fire was extinguished all units cleared the call.
Warsaw VFD responded to College Street at Pine Street for a vehicle fire. Warsaw Command 4 arrived and found the fire was extinguished, the vehicle was moved out on the roadway, the scene was turned over to the vehicle owner and all Warsaw units cleared the call.
Pleasant Grove VFD, Albertson VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, Pricetown VFD, and DCEMS responded to a structure fire on Garners Chapel Road. Units arrived and found an old nursery building and a large area of woods on fire. NC Forestry was added to the call with their plow. Once the fire was extinguished NCFS plowed a line around it.
Teachey VFD responded to Phillip Mills Lane for a grass fire. Teachey units extinguished the fire.
Pink Hill VFD, Albertson VFD, DCEMS, and NCSHP responded to an MVC single vehicle overturned with a patient trapped under the vehicle. The patient was extricated and placed in EMS care, a medical helicopter was called and landed at the location of the accident, was loaded and flown to a trauma center. Once all patients were transported the scene was turned over to NCSHP.
Teachey VFD responded to Pine Street for a grass fire. Teachey units arrived and found a small grass fire and canceled all units, not on scene. The fire was extinguished.
Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Northeast VFD, and DCEMS responded to a structure fire on River Road. Wallace units arrived and found a woods fire, no structure involved. Wallace units handled the woods fire.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Sarecta VFD, Beulaville VFD, Pink Hill VFD, and DCEMS responded to Cabin St. for a brush fire endangering a structure. Units arrived and found a small trash fire near the structure, the on-call Duplin County Fire Marshal contacted to respond. The fire was extinguished and the investigation completed
Oak Wolfe VFD and NC Forestry responded to Bethel Church Rd and Alphin Road for a woods fire. An Oak Wolfe Car 1 in the area attempted to locate the fire. A controlled burn was found at the dead-end of Ralph Sutton Road and was causing smoke to carry over to the intersection where the 911 caller was.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Wallace VFD, DCEMS, and Wallace PD responded to an MVC on Main Street, two vehicles with unknown injuries. Units arrived and assisted with traffic control till released by WPD.