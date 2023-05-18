Sunday, May 7

Kenansville VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Timothy Moore Lane a brush fire. Kenansville units arrived and found a controlled burn of a stump pile that had spread to the woods.

The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.

David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.