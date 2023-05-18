Sunday, May 7
Kenansville VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Timothy Moore Lane a brush fire. Kenansville units arrived and found a controlled burn of a stump pile that had spread to the woods.
Teachey VFD responded to a grass fire. Units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Monday, May 8
Greenevers VFD responded to Albert Brown MHP Lane for an illegal burn. Greenevers units arrived and quickly extinguished the fire.
Warsaw VFD responded to Old Pete Quinn Road for a vehicle on fire and a woods fire.
Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of Providence Church Road at Cornwallis Road for an MVC. Teachey units arrived and found a two-vehicle MVC blocking the roadway. Responding units checked on patients and controlled traffic.
Chinquapin VFR and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 111 Highway for a two-vehicle MVC with the vehicles blocking the roadway. There were no injuries reported. Chinquapin units controlled traffic and cleaned up the fluid spill.
Tuesday, May 9
Mount Olive VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Rones Chapel Road near “Scotty’s Pool” for a vehicle overturned MVC with minor injuries. Mount Olive units arrived and found the vehicle blocking both lanes of traffic. Mount Olive units closed the road until the patient was transported and the vehicle removed.
Magnolia VFD responded to Railroad Street for a service call. A homeowner reported the smell of something in her attic and asked for the Fire Department to check it out. Magnolia units checked the attic and once it was determined safe all Magnolia units cleared the call.
Teachey VFD and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Ramsey Street (US 117 Highway) at Bay Road for a tractor-trailer (log truck) disabled. Teachey units arrived and controlled traffic.
Sarecta VFD, Kenansville VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to a brush fire endangering a structure on Wards Bridge Road. Sarecta Car 1 arrived and advised the fire was not endangering any structures but was now burning into the woods, requested Duplin County Fire Marshal and advised Forestry 1 to have the plow respond. Forestry 4 (plow) responded. Sarecta Brush and Kenansville Squad 1 handled the woods fire with Sarecta Engine 1 and Tanker supplied water.
Chinquapin VFR, Lyman VFD, Pin Hook VFD, Northeast VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to the intersection of Cole Swamp Road at Pickett Bay Road for a residential structure fire. Chinquapin Car 1 extinguished the fire. The structure was checked with a thermal imaging camera.
Kenansville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. Kenansville Bypass at S. NC 11 Highway for an MVC. Kenansville units found a vehicle in the ditch and set up a safe working environment for responders.
Friday, May 12
Warsaw VFD responded to Revelle Road for a grass fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Calypso VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to Grantham MHP Lane for a service call. A child was locked in a vehicle with the vehicle running. Calypso units got the vehicle unlocked. EMS was canceled.
Northeast VFD, Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Rose Hill VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to NC 41 Highway at Northeast Road for a residential structure fire. Northeast Engine 1 advised structure was fully engulfed. A special call was made for Four County EMC and Duplin County Fire Marshal to respond.
Saturday, May 13
Rose Hill VFD, Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 for an MVC. Units arrived and set up a safe working area for emergency crews.
Warsaw VFD responded to Friendship Church Road for a grass fire. Warsaw units arrived and quickly extinguished to fast-moving fire.