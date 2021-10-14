Monday, Oct. 4
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Wellstown Road with possible pin-in. Teachey Car 4 arrived and confirmed pin-in, Rose Hill Rescue 6 arrived and started extraction of the pinned patient, EMS requested an air medical helicopter to respond to the ball field at Wallace-Rose Hill High School. Some Rose Hill units closed Wellstown Road on one side of the accident, while others worked the accident.
Teachey units split up working the accident, closing the other end of Wellstown Road, and the rest set up the landing zone at Wallace-Rose Hill High School. LZ unit was advised from communications that EMS had requested a second air medical helicopter and it would be landing at the landing zone as well. Once all air medical helicopters had cleared the LZ and the accident scene had been cleared
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department responded to Church Street for a residential fire alarm activation. Kenansville Engine 3 arrived and found overcooked food set the smoke detector off.
Lyman Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire on Quinn Store Road between Lyman Road snd Fountaintown Road, reported to be several small fires on the shoulder of the roadway. Lyman Brush responded and quickly controlled and extinguished all the fires.
Calypso Volunteer Fire Department responded to Mormon Church Road for a grass fire in the ditch, Calypso Brush 1 arrived and quickly controlled snd extinguished the fire.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to an MVC at the intersection of Southerland Street and NC 11 Highway at Tin City two vehicles minor injuries, vehicles in the roadway.
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of Frank Cottle Road and Wellstown Road. Duplin County Emergency Management Director/Fire Marshal FM1 was in the area and arrived a few seconds later and advised a single vehicle overturned in the roadway with one patient ejected. FM1 advised a total of four patients two ejected with serious injuries, two more EMS units requested as well as two air medical helicopters to respond to the scene. Rose Hill and Teachey units arrived and split into teams and assisted with patient care, traffic detours, and landing zone set up. Two air medical helicopters landed in a field on scene and transported two patients to a trauma center, two Duplin County EMS units treated the two helicopter transported patients while Union Rescue/Pender EMS transported the less severe injuries to a hospital.
Calypso Volunteer Fire Department responded with automatic aid to Mount Olive Fire Department for a residential structure fire on Cleveland Drive, kitchen fire. Units arrived snd assisted Mount Olive units.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 40 at the 361 mile marker. Warsaw Engine 3 and Tanker 1 arrived at a working vehicle fire, all westbound lanes were closed till the fire could be extinguished.
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, Albertson Volunteer Fire Department, Pricetown Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a residential structure fire on White Flash Road. During response it was advised that this was an outbuilding on fire, not a residential structure, Pleasant Grove Car 1 arrived and found a grass fire endangering a structure no actual structure fire. Pleasant Grove Engine 3 arrived and delayed a line and quickly controlled and extinguished the fire, all mutual aid units were canceled.
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Interstate 40 between the 370 & 371 mile marker, single-vehicle overturned in the median unknown injuries. Magnolia Car 3 arrived and advised all Warsaw units could cancel the call, Magnolia Engine 3 arrived and assisted EMS and controlled traffic till released by NCSHP.
Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a tractor-trailer vehicle on fire at the fuel pumps at Friendly Mart on NC 403 Highway at Rones Chapel Road. Oak Wolfe Car 3 arrived and reported working vehicle fire. Fire units arrived and had the fire under control in just a few minutes. The fuel pumps were checked snd secured.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department responded to Hargroves Drive for a service call, it was reported that a child had accidentally been locked inside a running vehicle. Units arrived and quickly got the vehicle unlocked, the child was removed and checked out, no harm was reported to the child.
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a residential structure fire on Nash Johnson Pond Road. During the response, all units were advised a sheriff deputy on scene advising the fire was out and there is smoke in the structure, it was a grease fire on the stove. All hazards were checked and cleared.
Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC with unknown injuries. Units arrived and assisted with traffic control till released by NCSHP.
Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC with unknown injuries. Teachey units arrived to find a vehicle overturned in the roadway, all patients out of the vehicle, and in care of EMS.
Friday, Oct. 8
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on US 117 Highway at the bridge at the Duplin/Pender County Line, vehicle overturned with unknown injuries. Units assisted with traffic control till released by NCSHP.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Lyman Volunteer Fire Department, Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to Oxford Court for a structure fire. It was reported that the stove was popping and that there was a smell of electrical burning. Beulaville Car 5 arrived and reported nothing showing and canceled all automatic aid units. Beulaville responded non-emergency. The stove was disconnected from the power source.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded to Friendship Church Road for a tree blocking the roadway. Faison Car 6 arrived confirmed a tree blocking one line of the roadway, Faison Engine 2 and Rescue 51 arrived and removed the tree from the roadway.
