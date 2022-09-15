Monday, Sept. 5
Warsaw VFD responded to E. Hill Street for debris in the roadway. Warsaw Engine 3 found a small tree blocking one lane and removed the tree.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 362 mile marker eastbound lanes, multiple call advising possibly two vehicles in the median. Warsaw units found two vehicles with moderate damage and closed the eastbound lane.
Teachey VFD responded to Log Cabin Road for a field fire. Teachey units found a large field fire and requested North Carolina Forestry Service to assist.
Fountaintown FD responded to Fountaintown Road for a large tree limb in the roadway. Units removed the tree limb and cleared the call.
Faison VFD, Sampson County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 359 mile marker for an MVC. Faison units arrived and found a single vehicle overturned.
Albertson VFD responded to a vehicle fire on Seth Turner Road. Albertson units extinguished the fire, and removed the vehicle.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Fountaintown FD responded mutual aid to Onslow County at Catherine Lake Road (NC 111 Highway) and Dails Lane for an MVC.
Rose Hill VFD responded to Old Camp Road near S. NC 41 Highway for a byproduct spill. Rose Hill units cleared the spill. Valley Protein representative called to clean the spilled materials from the side of the roadway.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Oak Wolfe VFD, and Pleasant Grove VFD responded to Zion Church Road in Wayne County for mutual aid to Pricetown VFD for a working residential structure fire. It was a large residential structure. As Oak Wolfe and Pleasant Grove units arrived, they could hear the evacuation tones.
Calypso VFD, Mount Olive VFD, and Faison VFD responded to multiple trees on the roadway at several locations throughout their districts. Most of the trees were on NC 403 Highway and several side roads in the area of North Duplin Junior/Senior High School. Fire members with backhoes and tractors worked tirelessly to clear the roadways. North Carolina State Department of Transportation also assisted with tree removal, and responded to a tree on a structure. No injuries reported.
Chinquapin VFD responded to S. NC 41 & 50 Highway at Durwood Evens Road for three large hogs in the roadway. Chinquapin Car 6 reported the hogs where in the middle of the Northeast Cape Fear River Bridge.
One of the animals had been ran over. Duplin County Animal Control responded and removed the hogs.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 369 mile marker for a single-vehicle MVC. The vehicle was overturned. Duplin EMS Medic 1 advised one patient had minor injuries, and there were no entrapment or pin-ins. Warsaw units set up protection for EMS to treat the patient.
Oak Wolfe VFD responded to Norwood Ezzell Road at Pettifoot Road for a vehicle versus a cow MVC. No injuries reported. Oak Wolfe units controlled traffic.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS and Warsaw Police Department responded to Hill Street for a two-vehicle MVC. Duplin EMS Medic 1 reported two vehicles in the roadway had major damage. All persons were out of the vehicle. Warsaw units assisted with traffic control. A special call was made for utilities to do a low hang line.
Friday, Sept. 9
Warsaw VFD responded to Interstate 40 at the 360 mile marker for a vehicle fire. Warsaw units arrived and found a disabled vehicle and no fire.
Saturday, Sept. 10
North East VFD responded to Rivenbarktown Road for a disabled delivery truck in the roadway. North East units removed the vehicle.
Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Rose Hill VFD, North East VFD, Duplin County EMS and Wallace Police Department responded to NE Railroad Street at Builders Discount Center for a possible commercial structure fire. Smoke was reported in the back of the structure. Wallace units were staged and manpower was sent to help with investigation. It was determined that the smoke was entering the structure from an unknown outside fire.
Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS and Rose Hill Police Department responded Sycamore Street for a person with a grenade. After units were asked to standby, they were cancelled by law enforcement.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 369 mile marker eastbound lane for a single vehicle MVC. The vehicle crashed into the guardrail and was partially in the roadway. Units provided traffic control.