MVC on Interstate 40

Faison VFD, Sampson County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Interstate 40 at the 358 mile marker on Sept. 5.

 Faison Volunteer Fire Department

Monday, Sept. 5

Warsaw VFD responded to E. Hill Street for debris in the roadway. Warsaw Engine 3 found a small tree blocking one lane and removed the tree.

The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.

David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.