Monday, Dec. 26

Pleasant Grove VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Woodland Church Road at Tram Road for an MVC. Pleasant Grove units arrived and assisted EMS and controlled traffic. Once released by NCSHP all Pleasant Grove units cleared the call and returned to their station!

The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.

David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.