Monday, Feb. 7
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to an– electrical hazard. Warsaw units arrived and contacted the power company to fix the problem.
Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of Trade Road and US 117 Highway two vehicles, and unknown injuries were reported. Calypso Engine 1 and Rescue 8 arrived and canceled Mount Olive Rescue 23, EMS treated two minor injuries. Calypso units controlled traffic.
Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department responded to an MVC on E. Charity Road for a vehicle in the ditch, no injuries were reported. Greenevers units controlled traffic till cleared by NCSHP.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle MVC at the intersection of Fort Knox Road and Blue Newkirk Road. Two patients needed to be checked out. Magnolia unit controlled traffic.
Albertson Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle MVC at the intersection of N. NC 111 & 903 Highway and Bill Sutton Road. Albertson unit arrived and found the vehicle in the ditch not impeding traffic and no one around the vehicle. All Albertson units and EMS were canceled, the vehicle was tagged for NCSHP.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to US 117 Highway for a tree on a power line with fire. Magnolia units arrived and assisted the power company and extinguished the fire.
Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department responded to Sam Store Road for a field fire. Greenevers units arrived and started fire extinguishment, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to assist Greenevers with manpower. Rose Hill units were canceled. The fire was extinguished.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Albertson Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire on NC 241 Highway. Pink Hill units arrived at the scene and canceled the Albertson unit. The fire was extinguished.
Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Albertson Volunteer Fire Department North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to grass fire endangering a structure. The fire was extinguished.
Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department, snd Duplin County EMS responded to a field fire endangering a structure on Robert Walker Lane. Once all fire was extinguished all units cleared the call.
Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire on Rones Chapel Road. Once all fire was extinguished all Mount Olive units cleared the call.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Penderlea Volunteer Fire Department (Pender County) for an MVC at Powers Road snd Wallace Airport Road.
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Sampson County for a structure fire on Hayes Chapel Church Road requesting tankers and manpower.
Friday, Feb. 11
Potters Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a disabled tractor-trailer on E. NC 24 Highway. Potters Hill units arrived and controlled traffic until the vehicle was removed.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at the intersection of NC 403 Highway and NC 50 Highway. Faison Car 1 reported the fire was out, but there was an active oil leak. Units controlled/contained the oil leak and extinguished all hotspots.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, and Potters Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire endangering a structure on Sandridge Road. Duplin County Fire Marshal FM-3 arrived at the scene and advised small fire not endangering any structures, Sarecta and Potters Hill units canceled. Beulaville units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Potters Hill Volunteer Fire Department Engine 2 while responding to another call was flagged down for a grass fire on Sandridge Road. Potters Hill Engine 2 deployed a booster line and extinguished the fire.
Potters Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department responded to a field fire on Sumner Road. Potters Hill and Sarecta units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department responded to S. Dobson Chapel Road for a grass fire. Kenansville Engine 3 responded and arrived to find an active woods fire and requested a plow from the North Carolina Forestry Service. Requesting Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department for tankers and brush truck, to respond for assistance. Units have stopped the forward progression on the fire but it’s burning deep in the woods and forestry will have to get the plow into the woods to control it.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Piney Grove Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to Bill Clifton Road for a structure fire of a camper.
Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department responded to N. NC 11 & 903 Highway at Pearsall Chapel Road for a grass fire on the side of the roadway. Sarecta Brush and tanker found a small fire on the side of the roadway and quickly extinguished it.
North Carolina Forestry Service responded to Charlie Fredrick Road for trees on fire off the roadway, the same location as two previous dispatches this afternoon with Warsaw. Forestry 1 arrived and there was no change from the afternoon. All Forestry units cleared the call.
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of Tram Road and Woodland Church Road, single vehicle in a field. Pleasant Grove Car 1 arrived and advised all units to respond to non-emergency traffic.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Back Swamp Volunteer Fire Department (Onslow County) for a grass fire endangering a structure. Fountaintown Engine 2 and Brush 1 arrived and assisted in extinguishing the fire.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to Spicer Road for a grass fire endangering a structure. Kenansville unit extinguished the fire.
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire. Magnolia Tanker 3 arrived and extinguished the fire.
Potters Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Hargetts Crossroad Volunteer Fire Department (Jones County) for a grass fire endangering a structure.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department and Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on E. NC 24 Highway behind McDonald’s. Warsaw units arrived and found a vehicle smoking.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Piney Grove Volunteer Fire Department (Sampson County) for a grass fire endangering a structure. Faison Engine 2 assisted with a fire attack.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire on H.C. Powers. Upon investigating, Wallace Chief 2 found yard furniture also involved. Wallace QR 7 arrived. The fire was extinguished.
Sunday, Feb. 13
Fountaintown Fire Department, Lyman Volunteer Fire Department, Pin Hook Volunteer Fire Department, Back Swamp Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to Lum Brown Road for a residential structure fire, smoke coming from the wall around the fireplace. Smoke was found in the attic.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department, Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to the intersection of S. NC 50 Highway and Hallsville Road for a structure fire, advising a barn on fire endangering two other structures.