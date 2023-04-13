Magnolia VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to a woods fire on Cemetery Street.
Pin Hook VFD responded to Angola Bay Road at Matthew Road for a vehicle fire. Pin Hook Car 1 reported the vehicle was fully engulfed.
Thursday, April 6
Warsaw VFD responded to N. Pine Street at the Warsaw Inn for smoke coming from the electrical room. Warsaw units checked the structure, and determined the smoke was heat radiating from the roof.
Rose Hill VFD responded to S. NC 903 Highway for a hazardous materials call (bi-products spill). Rose Hill units found company personnel cleaning up the spill upon arrival. Units controlled traffic, while crews cleaned the road. A degreaser was sprayed on the road after the spill was cleaned and the road reopen.
Albertson VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Bryce Hardison Road at Earl Price Road for an MVC with vehicle overturned. Albertson units controlled traffic.
Friday, April 7
Wallace VFD responded to Dobbins Street for a brush fire.
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to S. NC 11 Highway at Old Wilmington Road for a two-vehicle MVC. Wallace units found the vehicles blocking the intersection. Traffic was control while EMS checked on patients.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Warsaw Police Department responded to Kenansville Highway (NC 24 and NC 50 highways) at Peggy’s Kitchen Table for a vehicle into building MVC. Warsaw units found the front of the vehicle resting inside the structure near the entry door. The wall was secured, and the vehicle was removed from the building.
Saturday, April 8
Potters Hill VFD responded with automatic aid to Hargetts Crossroad VFD in Jones County on NC 41 Highway for a structure fire. Potters Hill VFD set up a water point and closed the roadway at US 258 Highway and Watering Pond Road. Crews also assisted extinguishing the fire.
Magnolia VFD responded to S. NC 903 Highway at Cornwallis Road for a service call and removed a large hay bale from the roadway.
Calypso VFD, responded to White Oak Bridge Road near NC 403 Highway for a service call. Calypso units removed a tree from the roadway.
Warsaw VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to E. Hill Street for a power line attached to a garage smoking. Warsaw units secured the power to the building and had the owner contact an electrician to repair the power feed.
The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.
David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director.Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.