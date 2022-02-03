Monday, Jan. 24
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded to Southeast Railroad at Brian Center for a water flow alarm. Wallace units arrived and found an active water flow alarm, maintenance was called to fix the system.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to E. Southerland Street and N. Teachey Road for an MVC with unknown injuries. Wallace Chief 1 arrived and reported three vehicles involved, and EMS was checking out the patients. Wallace Engine 5 and Rescue 8 assisted with traffic control. Wallace Police Department cleared the fire department.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to an outside fire on W. Wards Bridge Road. Kenansville Engine 2 arrived to find a small fire and was quickly extinguished, all other Kenansville units as well as NC Forestry we’re canceled. Once the fire was extinguished all Kenansville units cleared the call.
Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department responded to the intersection of Cabin Street and Sandridge Road for a broken power pole with lines down. Sarecta units closed down both Cabin Street and Sandridge Road. They stood by with Tri-County EMC until they could get the pole and lines safely replaced. Once Tri-County had the area safely controlled all units cleared the call.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to Sheffield Road for debris in the roadway. Magnolia units cleared the debris from the roadway.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department, Lyman Volunteer Fire Department, Potters Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, Duplin County Fire Marshal, Duplin County Sheriff Office, and Beulaville Police Department responded to a working vehicle and structure fire on S. NC 41 and 111 Highway. Once the fire was extinguished and salvage, overhaul, and the investigation were completed all units cleared the call.
Albertson Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Sevens Springs Volunteer Fire Department for a working commercial structure fire on NC 55 Highway in Lenoir County. Albertson units assisted with operations.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department responded to an outside fire. Just after dispatch Beulaville Brush checked on the scene and advised they had it under control.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department responded to S. NC 41 and 111 Highway for a residential structure fire rekindle. Duplin County FM 2 on scene requesting an Engine to extinguish some hot spots. Beulaville Engine 3 arrived and all hot spots were extinguished.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Kenansville Bypass and S. NC 11 Highway for an MVC. Duplin County Sheriff Deputy on scene requested fire and EMS. Kenansville Engine 1 arrived and controlled traffic.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on West Park Drive. Warsaw Engine 3 arrived checked the vehicle for hazards and assisted EMS. Once the vehicle had been checked and due to this being in a commercial area and not impeding roadway traffic all Warsaw units cleared the call.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department and Teachey Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Penderlea Volunteer Fire Department to a working structure fire on N. Chubb Road in Pender County. Once released by Penderlea command all Wallace and Teachey units cleared the call.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a residential structure fire at Wells Trailer Park. Wallace Engine 6 arrived and canceled all units, not on the scene
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department and Teachey Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Pender County for a structure fire on Old Mill Road.
Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to S. NC 11 Highway for a structure, vehicles, and woods fire. The fire was extinguished.
Friday, Jan. 28
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to Peachtree Lane for a structure fire. Warsaw Command 4 found there was a furnace fire that was extinguished before arrival. Warsaw units extinguished the hot spots.
Lyman Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to Ludie Brown Road for a brush/woods fire. Lyman Car 1 arrived and advised small fire in the ditch and canceled NC Forestry. The fire was extinguished.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Faison Volunteer Fire Department dispatched mutual aid to Piney Grove Volunteer Fire Department (Sampson County) for an MVC at Faison Highway (NC 403 Highway) and Giddeonsville Road. Sampson County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol also responded. Faison Car 1 arrived and found the two-vehicle t-bone accident at Faison Highway and the Connector Road.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Faison Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a structure fire on Lanefield Road, detached garage with an LP Gas tank explosion. Battalion 2 arrived to find a fully involved, endangering other structures. Warsaw Engine 3 pulled two lines and started a fire attack. As other units arrived, a rural water supply was established, and tanker shuttle operations started. The fire was extinguished.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Albertson Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to a vehicle fire with woods involved and endangering a structure on Woodland Church Road. Pleasant Grove units extinguished the fire and canceled all automatic aid units.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department and Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Rescue responded to a woods fire on Durwood Evans Road and extinguished the fire.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. Kenansville Bypass and S. NC 50 Highway. Kenansville Car 1 arrived and found all patients out of the vehicles and one lane blocked.
Calypso Volunteer Fire Department responded to US 117 Highway for a field fire. Calypso Brush 1 quickly controlled the fire.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to Lyman Road for a brush fire. Beulaville Car 1 and Car 2 arrived and found a small fire in the middle of a field. Beulaville Brush extinguished the fire.