Sunday, Jan. 15

Magnolia VFD responded to Beasley Torrans Road for a residential fire alarm activation. Magnolia units arrived and checked the residence, it was determined that the smoke detector was malfunctioning and the crew advised the home owner to have the company come look at it. All Magnolia units cleared the call.

