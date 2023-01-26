Sunday, Jan. 15
Magnolia VFD responded to Beasley Torrans Road for a residential fire alarm activation. Magnolia units arrived and checked the residence, it was determined that the smoke detector was malfunctioning and the crew advised the home owner to have the company come look at it. All Magnolia units cleared the call.
Calypso VFD, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of US 117 Highway and the Interstate 40 Connector for an MVC no injuries debris in the roadway. Calypso units arrived and cleared the debris from the roadway and stood by for NCSHP. Once released, all Calypso units cleared the call.
Northeast VFD, Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 41 Highway at Jack Dale Road for an MVC, car versus tree. Northeast and Wallace units arrived and closed the roadway and assisted EMS with patient care. A Eastcare Air Medical Helicopter was requested to land at the Northeast FD, another Northeast units set up the landing zone at the FD. Once released by NCSHP all Northeast and Wallace units cleared the call.
Rose Hill VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Yellow Cut Road at Valley Protein for a vehicle fire. Rose Hill units arrived and started extinguishment of the fire. Once the fire was extinguished, all Rose Hill units cleared the call.
Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of Sarecta Road and Sumner Road for a MVC single vehicle. Beulaville Car 2 arrived and advised one patient out of the vehicle, and vehicle off the roadway, Beulaville units cancelled. All Beulaville units cleared the call snd returned to their station!
Monday, Jan. 16
Faison VFR, Calypso VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Winnifred Street for a grass fire endangering a structure and a boat. Faison units arrived and began extinguishment, Calypso units cancelled per Faison command. The fire was quickly extinguished. Once the investigation was completed, all Faison units cleared the call.
Lyman VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service and Duplin County EMS responded to Jackson Store Road for a brush fire out of control. Lyman units arrived and requested Fountaintown respond for brush truck, engine and manpower. Units found a large area of fire burning and began extinguishment using multiple booster lines. After about an hour of extinguishing the fire, it was placed under control, units extinguishing hotspots.
Warsaw VFD responded to Bowdens Road for a brush fire. Warsaw units arrived and found a small grass fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and all Warsaw units cleared the call.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Nine Mile VFD, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Back Swamp Road and Frank Swinson Lane for a MVC, single vehicle in the ditch unknown injuries. Nine Mile units arrived and found a single vehicle in the ditch, one patient out of the vehicle walking around wishing to be checked out by EMS. Units checked the vehicle for hazards and leaks, once patient was in care of EMS and with the vehicle off the roadway, all Nine Mile units cleared the call.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Northeast VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to S. NC 11 Highway at Day Spring Assisted Living for a possible commercial structure fire. Units arrived and investigated the alarm system activation. Once the problem was resolved all units cleared the call and returned to their stations!
Lyman VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Jackson Store Road for a single vehicle box truck overturned. Lyman units arrived and found two patients out of the vehicle. Lyman units closed Jackson Store Road from Henry Dunn Pickett Road to S. NC 111 Highway while NCSHP investigated the accident and Kennedy’s Wrecker Service cleared the large truck of the scene. Once released by NCSHP all Lyman units cleared the call.
Potters Hill units to respond to extinguish a grass fire. Once the grass fire was extinguished all Potters Hill units cleared the call.
Sarecta VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to E. NC 24 Highway and Wildlife Landing Road for trees on fire. Sarecta units arrived and extinguished the fire. All units cleared the call.
Mount Olive VFD responded to the intersection of NC 403 Highway and Graham Road for Hazardous Materials Spill (Byproducts Spill). Mount Olive units arrived and cleaned the spill from the roadway, all Mount Olive units cleared the call.
Beulaville VFD responded to Quinn Store Road for an unknown type fire possibility endangering a structure on a swine farm. Beulaville Car 2 arrived and advised controlled burn, all Beulaville units cancelled and returned to their station!
Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Beulaville Police Department responded to the intersection of N. NC 41 Highway and N. Brown Road for a MVC unknown injuries. BPD on scene cancelled all Beulaville units as the vehicles were off the roadway. All Beulaville units cleared the call.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Kenansville VFR, Sarecta VFD, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC. Kenansville units arrived and cancelled Sarecta units, Kenansville units assisted EMS and controlled traffic. Once released by NCSHP all Kenansville units cleared the call.
Northeast VFD, Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Rivenbarktown Road for a MVC, three patients with one pin in. Units arrived and extricated the patient, assisted EMS and controlled traffic. Once released by NCSHP all units cleared the call.
Wallace VFD, and Teachey VFD responded to S. NC 11 Highway in Pender County for a structure fire. Units arrived and assisted Pender County units. Once released by Pender County all units cleared the call.
Pin Hook VFD, Nine Mile VFD, Back Swamp VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service and Duplin County EMS responded to Bear Pond Road for a woods fire, endangering a structure. Units arrived and began extinguishment and controlled the fire. Once the fire was extinguished all units cleared the call.
Sarecta VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to E. NC 24 Highway and Wildlife Landing Road for a woods fire. Sarecta Car 1 arrived and advised same call as list night, cancel NCFS and EMS, have Sarecta Brush responded to handled the call. Once the fire was extinguished all Sarecta units cleared the call and returned to their station!
Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to U.S. 117 and Huey Ezzell Lane for a two vehicle MVC unknown injuries. Magnolia units arrived and assisted EMS and controlled traffic. Once released by NCSHP all Magnolia units cleared the call.
Friday, Jan. 20
Pin Hook VFD, Chinquapin VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 50 Highway near Maready Road for a MVC. EMS arrived and requested a medical helicopter. A landing zone was set up at the intersection of S. NC 50 Highway and Maready Road for patient transport, once released by NCSHP all units cleared the call.
Faison VFR Sampson County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 355 mile marker for a MVC. Faison units arrived and set up a safe working area for crews. Once released by NCSHP all Faison units cleared the call.
Chinquapin VFR, Pin Hook VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to a brush fire endangering a structure. Units arrived and extinguished the fire and also protecting any structures. All units cleared the call.
Beulaville VFD, Sarecta VFD, Kenansville VFR, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Futreal Lane for a brush fire endangering a structure. Units arrived and extinguished the fire. All units cleared the call.
Rose Hill VFD responded to Yellowcut Road at Valley Protein for a service call, advised had a fire, that has now been extinguished want FD to check it out. Rose Hill units arrived and checked the fire area out, all Rose Hill units cleared the call.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Beulaville VFD, Chinquapin VFR, Lyman VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to S. NC 41 & 111 Highway for a residential structure fire. Beulaville Car 7 arrived and advised small grass fire not structures involved, all mutual aid cancelled. Beulaville Brush arrived and extinguished the fire. units cleared the call.
Wallace VFD responded to Orange Street for a smell of Gas. Wallace units arrived and checked the area, once the area was deemed safe all units cleared the call.
Warsaw VFD responded to Norman Jones MHP Lane and Penny Branch Road for a brush fire. Warsaw units arrived to a small grass fire and began extinguishment. Once the fire was extinguished all units cleared the call
The above reports may not represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability. David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the help of the fire news staff.
Harrells VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Bull Tail Road for a MVC, single vehicle overturned in the roadway, unknown injuries. Units arrived and assisted EMS and controlled traffic, Harrells units cleared Rose Hill units from the call and they returned to their station. Once released by NCSHP all Harrells units cleared the call and returned to their station!
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to the intersection of S. NC 41 Highway at S. NC 11 Highway for a MVC unknown injuries. Wallace units arrived and assisted with traffic control and fluid and debris clean up. Once released by WPD all Wallace units cleared the call and returned to their station!