The following reports are for the week of Aug. 2 through Aug. 8.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
- Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) responded to a motor vehicle collision (MVC) on Interstate 40 at the 365-mile marker. Warsaw Engine 3 and Engine 1 responded. When they arrived at the scene, they found a single vehicle on the guardrail and one patient. The patient was transported by EMS to the hospital, while transporting the person, EMS came upon a second MVC at the 358-mile marker on Interstate 40. Warsaw Engine 1 stood by at the 365-mile marker motor vehicle collision to wait for North Carolina State Highway Patrol while Warsaw Engine 3 responded to the second motor vehicle collision at the 358-mile marker. The second MVC resulted in no injuries and after EMS had cleared the call, Warsaw Engine 3 cleared the call and returned to their station. Warsaw Engine 1 also cleared the call and returned to the station.
- Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and NCSHP responded to a motor vehicle collision on North NC 111 Highway at Norman Mercer MHP Lane. Beulaville Car 1 arrived and found the vehicle had missed the entrance to the lane and ran into the ditch. No injuries reported and the vehicle was off the roadway. All units canceled and cleared the call.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
- Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department Pain Street at South Street for a pile of lumber burning. Rose Hill Car 1 arrived and advised it was a controlled burn and canceled all units. All Rose Hill units remained in their station.
- Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to North Brighton Avenue at Memorial Drive for a tree and power lines down. Warsaw Engine 3 and Command 4 arrived and found part of a large tree down in the roadway with power lines down. While units were working they heard the rest of the tree cracking and alerted the residents of the home at the intersection. getting them out just before the tree fell on the house. No injuries were reported. Damage was noted to the house after the tree was removed.
- Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to an MVC on Norwood Street in front of Piggly Wiggly with unknown injuries and vehicles in the roadway. All fire and EMS units were canceled after the arrival of the Wallace Police Department. There were no injuries and the vehicles had been removed. All units remained at their station.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to Woodland Church Road for a tree in the roadway. Pleasant Grove Car 3 arrived and found the tree had been removed from the roadway and canceled all units. All Pleasant Grove units remained in their station.
Friday, Aug. 6
- Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and NCSHP responded to an MVC at the intersection east of NC 24 Highway and south of Kenansville Bypass with unknown injuries. Kenansville Engine 1 and Engine 3 arrived and assisted with traffic control until released by NCSHP. All units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Rescue, Lyman Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and NCSHP responded to an MVC on S. NC 50 Highway in front of Chinquapin Elementary School. Chinquapin Engine 2 arrived and canceled all Lyman units and assisted with traffic control until released by NCSHP. All units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and NCSHP responded to an MVC on Interstate 40 at the 366-mile marker with unknown injuries. Warsaw Engine 3 arrived and assisted with traffic control until released by NCSHP. All Warsaw units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded to the intersection of Jonestown Road and US 117 Highway in Pender County for a two-vehicle MVC with unknown injuries. Wallace Engine 5 arrived and started patient care till EMS arrived. Once released by NCSHP all Wallace units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to an MVC on Southerland Street at Pond View Lane, with unknown injuries. Wallace Engine 5 arrived and assisted with traffic control till the vehicles could be removed from the roadway. All Wallace units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Saturday, Aug. 7
- Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and NCSHP responded to an MVC. Oak Wolfe units arrived and advised vehicles off the roadway and EMS with patient care. Once EMS cleared the call all units cleared the call and returned to their station.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department responded to Bowden Road and Spicer Road to close the roadway due to high water at the creek bridge at the city limits. Kenansville units cleared after NCDOT positioned road-closed signs at the intersection. All units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call on US 117 Highway. Once the call was completed, all Warsaw units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to Calico Bay Road for a working residential structure fire with flames and smoke showing. Teachey Engine 13 and Rose Hill Engine 2 arrived and started to combat the fire. Duplin County Fire Marshal requested to assist with the investigation of the cause and origin. Once the fire had been extinguished all units cleared the call and returned to their stations.
- Albertson Volunteer Fire Department, Pleasant Grove EMS, Duplin County EMS, and NCSHP responded to an MVC at the intersection of Bill Sutton Road and Seth Turner Road vehicle into a power pole with lines down. Albertson Car 2 arrived and found a power pole and power lines down in the roadway and no one around the vehicle. All EMS units canceled and once the power company arrived and removed the pole and lines from the roadway all Albertson units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call in Duplin County. Mount Olive Engine 2 arrived and cleared the call quickly and returned to their station.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to Calico Bay Road for a working residential structure fire rekindle with flames and smoke showing. Units arrived and extinguished the fire and returned to their station.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department responded to Dollar General in Kenansville for a working vehicle fire. Kenansville Engine 1 and Engine 3 arrived and extinguished the fire. All units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to an MVC on Southerland Street. Wallace Engine 5 arrived and found a two-vehicle head-on MVC and all patients out of the vehicle. Wallace Engine 5 started patient care until EMS arrived. Once the vehicles had been removed from the roadway all Wallace units cleared the call and returned to their station.
- Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire endangering a structure fire mutual aid to Onslow County. All units were canceled after responding, all units cleared the call and returned to their station.
David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. The above reports were compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.