Thursday, Aug. 11
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to an MVC on Railroad Street. Wallace units assisted WPD with traffic control.
Chinquapin VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Cypress Creek Road at Maready Road for a two-vehicle MVC. Chinquapin units provided traffic control.
Friday, Aug. 12
Mount Olive VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to W. NC 403 Highway and Graham Road at the Dollar General store for a two-vehicle MVC, one patient was reported in the vehicle, and one vehicle was rolled over on its side.
Fountaintown FD, Duplin County EMS, Chinquapin Volunteer EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle MVC on S. NC 111 Highway. A patient was trapped in the vehicle. Fountaintown units provided scene security for EMS.
Saturday, Aug.13
Faison VFD, Calypso VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Strawberry Patch Road for a woods fire endangering a structure. Faison units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Potters Hill VFD and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Mary Tate Road in Jones County District for an MVC. A vehicle was overturned. No injuries. Potters Hill units checked for fluid leaks and controlled traffic.
Sunday, Aug. 14
North East VFD responded to Rivenbark Town Road at Twelve Oak Lane, a tree was blocking the roadway.
The tree was cut up and removed from the roadway. North East command advised that NCDOT would need to send a crew out tomorrow to remove the debris from the side of the road.
Faison VFD responded mutual aid to Sampson County on Giddensville Road for a brush fire.
Fountaintown FD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Fountaintown Road for a single-vehicle MVC.
The vehicle was in the ditch. Unknown injuries were reported. Fountaintown units controlled traffic.
Beulaville VFD, Sarecta VFD, Kenansville VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Howard’s Farm Road for a residential structure fire. Sarecta Car 1 arrived to find a fully engulfed residential structure with exposures. Potters Hill VFD was dispatched to assist.
A water point was set up at Hallsville Road at Jackson Store Road, and a tanker shuttle started for water supply.
A call was made for law enforcement assistance due to a non-compliant person.
The power company was contacted to disconnect the power, and the fire marshal was called to assist with the investigation.
The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.
David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.
