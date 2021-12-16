Monday, Dec. 6
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Potters Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of E. NC 24 Highway and Fountaintown Road. There were five vehicles involved, one of those was a dump truck.
There were injuries, some were transported to the hospital others refused transport. NCSHP completed their report and got the roadway cleared.
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on S. NC 903 Highway near Bonham Road, with unknown injuries. Magnolia Car 2 arrived and reported a vehicle was overturned in the roadway blocking all lanes of the roadway, with one patient ejected. Magnolia Engine 3 arrived and assisted with patient care and traffic control.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, North Carolina Forestry Service responded to a field fire on David Brooks Lane. Wallace Brush 10 and QR 7 arrived at a large field fire, crews started working the edge of the fire, and quickly controlled the fire.
Teachey Volunteer Fire Department responded to Ramsey Street (US 117 Highway) between Bay Road and High School Road for an illegal burn, advised person burning in a ditch. Teachey Engine 13 arrived and found the property owner had already extinguished the fire before they arrived.
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC. Magnolia Car 2 arrived and canceled Magnolia units as the vehicles were off the roadway.
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Pleasant Grove Volunteer EMS, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of Bennett’s Bridge Road and Lake George Drive, reported two vehicles, a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle unknown injuries. Pleasant Grove Utility, Engine 3 and Brush 1 assisted EMS with patient care and traffic control. All patients were transported.
Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department responded to an illegal burn on N. NC 111 Highway. Sarecta Brush arrived and extinguished the fire.
Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department responded to Rones Chapel Road near Rogers Drive for an illegal burn. Mount Olive Unit 5 arrived and extinguished the fire.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to Yancey Street for an illegal burn. Warsaw Tanker 1 responded and extinguished the fire.
First responders with Calypso Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical call with EMS.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and Wallace Police Department responded to an MVC on Main Street, two vehicles possibly two patients. Wallace Engine 5 arrived and assisted EMS with patient care and traffic control as well.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department responded to assist EMS.
Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department, Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, North East Volunteer Fire Department, Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a residential structure fire multiple structures involved on S. NC 50 Highway. Chinquapin Engine 2 arrived and advised working fire, Chinquapin Car 1 arrived and assumed command, an attack line was placed into service for fire extinguishment. As more units started to arrive more attack lines were put in place, and the tanker shuttle began. A request for Pin Hook Volunteer Fire Department was made for them to set up a water point at the intersection of S. NC 50 Highway and S. NC 41 Highway. The fire was placed under control and they transitioned to salvage and overhaul. A request for the on-call Fire Marshal for investigation assistance, North Carolina Forestry Service, as this started as a grass fire and Lyman Volunteer Fire Department for manpower. A foam line was placed into service and all fire areas were foamed down.
Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for service.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the ditch on Tom Hill Road. Faison Engine 4 and Car 1 arrived and found a small fire burning down the ditch. Faison Car 1 requested the power company as it appears the fire started from a transformer on the power pole. All fire was extinguished and units waited for the power company.
Teachey Volunteer Fire Department responded to Log Cabin Road for a grass fire. Teachey Engine 13 arrived and extinguished the fire.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of Beautancus Road and Fonvielle Road single vehicle overturned in the ditch one patient entrapped in the vehicle, called in by Faison Car 6. After dispatch Faison Car 6 advised the patient was out of the vehicle and not complaining of any injuries, however would like to be checked out by EMS. Oak Wolfe units arrived and assisted with traffic control until NCSHP arrived. The vehicle was removed from the scene.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Wallace Volunteer Fire Department snd Duplin County EMS responded to a residential structure fire on Dogwood Lane. Communications advised this is a kitchen fire everyone out of the residence and flames are visible. Rose Hill Car 1 arrived and reported a single-wide mobile home with heavy smoke showing. Rose Hill Engine 5 crews pulled an attack line and started fire extinguishment.
Lyman Volunteer Fire Department, Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department, Chinquapin Volunteers Fire Department, Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department and Duplin County EMS responded to a residential structure fire on Cedar Fork Church Road. Lyman Car 2 arrived and found heavy smoke and flames showing. Lyman Engine 1 arrived and pulled attack lines and began fire extinguishment. Other apparatus arrived and assisted with fire attack and water supply, a special call for Jones-Onslow EMC, Duplin County Fire Marshal Office and Potters Hill Volunteer Fire Department. Once the bulk of the fire was knocked down, crews started salvage and overhaul.
Friday, Dec. 10
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Tram Road near Popeye Road vehicle versus a deer, airbags deployed. Pleasant Grove Utility and Engine 3 arrived and assisted EMS with patient care and traffic control.
Saturday, Dec. 11
First responders with Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical call with EMS. Once the patient had been treated and loaded into the ambulance.
First responders with Teachey Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical call with EMS. The patient was treated and loaded into the ambulance.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Interstate 40 near the 360 mile marker, two vehicles with entrapment. Faison Engine 2 arrived to find a vehicle in the fast lane and a vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway, no entrapment, no injuries. Warsaw units canceled, the actual mile marker will be the 358 in Sampson County. Faison units closed both lanes on Interstate 40 and diverted all traffic to the median to get around the accident scene. NCSHP arrived on the scene and all the vehicles were removed.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a residential structure fire with possible life hazards. Warsaw Engine 3 and Faison Engine 2 arrived and the same time and secured a water supply and started a search of the structure and fire attack simultaneously. No one was found in the residents and the fire was extinguished in just a couple of minutes. Salvage and overhaul were completed as well as an investigation into cause and origin.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to an outside fire. Warsaw Engine 3 arrived and found a small smoldering fire not endangering any structure. The crew extinguished the fire and returned to service.