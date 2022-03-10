Monday, Feb. 28
Beulaville VFD, Chinquapin VFD, Lyman VFD, Fountaintown FD, Potters Hill VFD, and DCEMS responded to Catherine Square Road for a commercial structure fire of a poultry house. Units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Chinquapin VFD responded to a disabled vehicle on S. NC 41 & 111 Highway. Once the vehicle was removed from the roadway all units cleared the call.
Northeast VFD, DCEMS and NCSHP responded to S. NC 41 Highway for an MVC involving two vehicles and unknown injuries. Northeast units arrived and found the vehicles off the roadway.
Beulaville VFD responded to Catherine Square Road for a small rekindle at the poultry house from earlier this morning. The fire was extinguished and all units cleared the call.
Pink Hill VFD, Albertson VFD, Deep Run VFD and DCEMS responded to Bill Sutton Road for a structure fire of a chicken coop. Pink Hill units arrived and found the fire to be out, a small grass fire still burning. Pink Hill units and Albertson Tanker 1 responded. The grass fire was extinguished.
Beulaville VFD and NC Forestry responded to a grass and woods fire on Sandridge Road. Beulaville units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Teachey VFD and Wallace VFD responded to a grass fire on Southeast Avenue. Teachey units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Tuesday, March 1
Kenansville VFD, Chinquapin VFD, DCEMS and NCSHP responded to a tractor-trailer overturned on Stockinghead Road at Browntown Road with possible entrapment. Units arrived and assisted EMS with patient care and started traffic control.
Warsaw VFD, DCEMS and Warsaw PD responded to College Street for an MVC vehicle versus train. Warsaw Police Department on the scene with a confirmed entrapment, patient alert and complaining of pain all over. Warsaw units arrived and began the extraction of the patient.
Teachey VFD, DCEMS and NCSHP responded to an MVC on East Avenue near the U.S. Post Office with two vehicles at least one injured. Teachey Car 4 arrived to find a two-vehicle MVC, heavy damage, vehicles of the roadway one patient out of the vehicle with unknown injuries. Once released by NCSHP all units cleared the call.
Lyman VFD, Fountaintown FD, Chinquapin VFD, Pin Hook VFD, NC Forestry, DC Fire Marshal, and DCEMS responded to Eneas Lanier Road for a grass fire endangering a structure. Lyman units arrived started extinguishing the fire. As other units arrived a water supply was established, and the fire was completely extinguished.
Northeast VFD responded to S. NC 41 Highway for a grass fire. Northeast Car 1 arrived and advised a small grass fire burning into the woods, requesting North Carolina Forestry to respond. Northeast Brush 1 extinguished the fire.
Rose Hill VFD responded to E. Blanchard Street for an illegal burn. Rose Hill Car 1, Car 2, and Engine 2 arrived to find a small fire and quickly extinguished it.
Calypso VFD responded to a stranded vehicle on US 117 Highway. Calypso Car 2 found a vehicle at the Faison Town limits The vehicle was off the roadway with a flat tire.
Fountaintown FD and North Carolina Forestry responded to Fountaintown Road for a grass fire burning into the wood line. The fire was extinguished and all units cleared the call.
Wednesday, March 2
Northeast VFD responded to Island Creek Road for a smoke investigation. Units arrived to find heavy fog and smoke mixed in the area. Units controlled traffic until the smoke and fog lifted. They allowed one vehicle at a time to avoid any accidents. Once visibility improved all units cleared the call.
Potters Hill VFD responded mutual aid to Pink Hill VFD for a large field fire on E. Pleasant Hill Road Potters Hill units arrived and assisted with fire attack and water supply.
Fountaintown FD, North Carolina Forestry and Duplin County EMS responded to Fountaintown Road at Hunter Road for a grass fire burning into the woods. Fountaintown Brush arrived and found a grass fire burning in a ditch and into the wood line. The fire was extinguished and North Carolina Forestry was canceled.
Pink Hill VFD, Albertson VFD, Deep Run VFD and DCEMS responded to a grass and woods fire endangering several vehicles and structures. Pink Hill on another call, and released Engine 3 to respond. Albertson Car 2 arrived and advised a large grass fire burning down a ditch. Units arrived and quickly controlled the fire.
Fountaintown FD responded to a secretary grass fire at the intersection of Hunter Road and Cedar Fork Road. The fire was determined to be a controlled burn and all units cleared the call.
Magnolia VFD, Warsaw VFD, Rose Hill VFD, North Carolina Forestry and Duplin County EMS responded to Carlton Chapel Church Road for a grass/woods fire. Magnolia and Forestry extinguished the fire.
Warsaw VFD, and North Carolina Forestry, responded to a woods fire on Charlie Fredrick Road. NCFS arrived and advised to have Duplin County Fire Marshal respond as well. Warsaw units cleared the call and turned the scene over to NCFS and DCFM. All Warsaw units returned to their station.
Thursday, March 3
Beulaville VFD, Sarecta VFD, Kenansville VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to Futreal Lane for a grass fire endangering several structures. Beulaville Car 1 arrived and canceled NCFS and requested only brush trucks to respond. All other units were canceled. The fire had burned into the wood line but was quickly extinguished.
Fountaintown FD responded mutual aid to Onslow County for a brush fire on Rattlesnake Junction off of Haw Branch Road. Fountaintown units arrived and assisted in extinguishing the fire.
Northeast VFD, North Carolina Forestry and Duplin County EMS responded to Norwood Farm Lane for a brush/woods fire. Northeast units arrived and extinguished the fire, NCFS Forestry 4 checked the fire would not spread.
Faison VFD, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Center Street at College Street. Faison Engine 1 arrived and found a patient lying beside a vehicle. Once EMS arrived and took over patient care, all Faison units cleared the call.
Magnolia VFD, responded to N. Monk Street at Small Town Laundromat for a light pole on fire. Units arrived and to find the power lines burning from pole to pole southward. Requesting Duke Energy to respond and assist with fixing the problem. Once the power company arrived, the scene was turned over to them.
Fountaintown FD and Duplin County EMS responded to Hunter Road for a field fire.
Friday, March 4
Kenansville VFD, Sarecta VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, Warsaw VFD, Albertson VFD, DCEMS, and DCFM responded to NC 11 & 903 Highway for a structure fire. Units arrived and found two outbuildings and several vehicles on fire. The fire was extinguished.
Pleasant Grove VFD, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Bennett’s Bridge Road for a two-vehicle MVC. Units arrived and assisted EMS with patient care and controlled traffic.
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the Interstate 40 mile marker 385 exit ramp and S. NC 41 Highway two vehicles with unknown injuries. Once all patients had been cared for and released by NCSHP all Wallace units cleared the call.
Kenansville VFD, Warsaw VFD, Sarecta VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, North Carolina Forestry and Duplin County EMS responded to NC 24 & 50 Highway for a woods fire endangering a structure. Units arrived and found a large area of woods burning not endangering structures. Forestry used the plow to put in a fire break. Several brush trucks were utilized to extinguish what fire they could and let forestry handle the rest of the fire.
Potters Hill VFD responded mutual aid to Jones Country (Comfort VFD) for a woods fire on Houston Road. Potters Hill units arrived and assisted with fire extinguishment and water supply.
Pleasant Grove VFD, Albertson VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, Pricetown VFD and DCEMS responded to a large field fire with vehicles and a structure involved on Sandy Lane Estates. Units extinguished the fire.
Fountaintown FD, North Carolina Forestry and Duplin County EMS responded to a woods fire on Cedar Fork Road. Fountaintown units controlled and contained the fire, the forestry service completed containment with the plow.
Rose Hill VFD responded mutual aid to Sampson County on Trinity Church Road for a large woods fire, requesting tankers.
Saturday, March 5
Pin Hook VFD responded mutual aid to Pender County for a residential structure fire on S. NC 50 Highway. Pin Hook units arrived and assisted with extinguishment and water supply.
Pin Hook VFD while responding to a structure fire in Pender County found a brush fire on S. NC 50 Highway at the Pender/Duplin County line. Pin Hook extinguished the fire.
Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on US 117 Highway in front of Giddeons Body Shop. Teachey units arrived snd found a two-vehicle MVC with one minor injury patient.
Faison VFD responded to Faison Highway (NC 403 Highway) and Connector Road (US 117 Bypass) for traffic control due to an MVC.
Oak Wolfe VFD, Pleasant Grove VFD, Mount Olive VFD and DCEMS responded to Kinsey Mill Road near Buck Hill Road for a brush fire endangering a structure snd vehicles. Pleasant Grove Car 3 arrived and advised an outbuilding on fire with a vehicle endangered, units arrived and started attacking the brush fire and the building fire. All the fire was extinguished.
Fountaintown FD, North Carolina Forestry Service and Duplin County EMS responded to Cedar Fork Road for a woods fire. Fountaintown units arrived and requested a plow from Forestry and Back Swamp VFD and Lyman VFD for brush trucks.
Pleasant Grove VFD, North Carolina Forestry and Duplin County EMS responded to a field fire, units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of S. NC 41 Highway and Jackson Store Road. Pick up overturned in a field. A Beulaville member arrived on the scene and found a pickup secured to a trailer in the field, no MVC was found. All units cleared the call.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Warsaw Police Department responded to N. Pine Street for a two-vehicle MVC with unknown injuries.
Sunday, March 6
Magnolia VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Kenansville VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to a brush fire endangering a structure on Lenard Rich Road. Units arrived and found a large area of the fire with structures endangered, units began extinguishing the fire and protecting the structures.
Albertson VFD and North Carolina Forestry responded to N. NC 111 & 903 Highway for a grass and field fire. Units arrived on the scene and began extinguishing the fire.
Faison VFD and Warsaw VFD responded mutual aid to Sampson County for a woods fire endangering structures on Sumnerhill Road. Units arrived and assisted with fire attack and water supply.
Magnolia VFD responded to H.H. Quinn Road for a woods fire, North Carolina Forestry on scene. Units arrived and assisted with a woods fire, NCFS requested Kenansville VFD. Once the fire was contained NCFS released all units.
Magnolia VFD dispatched back out to H. H. Quinn Road for possible rekindle of woods fire from earlier. NC Forestry was on the scene advising Magnolia units to stand by at the station while hotspots are mopped. NCFS advised Magnolia to respond with a brush truck and tanker to Lenard Rich Road to assist.