Monday, April 4
Chinquapin VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 41 Highway for an MVC. A single-vehicle in the ditch and one minor injury were reported.
Tuesday, April 5
Mount Olive VFD, NC Forestry, Duplin County EMS responded to a woods fire on Rogers Drive. Once the fire was controlled the scene was turned over to NCFS and all Mount Olive units cleared the call.
Faison VFD responded to Wade Daughtery Road in Sampson County for a woods fire. Units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Pleasant Grove VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to a woods fire on Alum Springs Road. The fire was extinguished.
Pleasant Grove VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Bennett’s Bridge Road near Thurman Herring Road. Units arrived and assisted EMS and waited for NCSHP to arrive.
Wednesday, April 6
Magnolia VFD responded to S. NC 903 Highway and John Williams Evans Road for a disabled hog truck. Magnolia Car 2 arrived to find the truck on Tracy Brown Road, Magnolia Engine 3 used a hand line to keep the hogs cool till the truck could be removed. Once the trailer was connected to a new truck all Magnolia units cleared the call.
Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on S. Kenansville Bypass and Interstate 40. Two vehicles were reported blocking the roadway, and two patients wanted to be checked out. Magnolia Car 2 and Engine 3 cleared a disabled hog truck call a quarter mile down the road and arrived quickly. Magnolia units assisted with traffic control.
Thursday, April 7
Greenevers VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of S. NC 11 Highway and Charity Road, two vehicles one patient needed to be checked out. Units arrived and found two vehicles off the roadway, EMS arrived and handled patient care.
Oak Wolfe VFD responded to Beautancus Road for a tree fire. The fire was extinguished.
Warsaw VFD responded to E. NC 24 Highway at Circle K for a carbon monoxide alarm. Units arrived and investigated the cause, cleared the structure, and returned to service.
Friday, April 8
Greenevers VFD and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC for a single vehicle in the ditch, no injuries reporter. The driver was unable to get out of the vehicle. Greenevers units arrived and found the vehicle had missed the driveway, they were able to get the vehicle out of the ditch and back on its way.
Beulaville VFD, Sarecta VFD, Kenansville VFD, Duplin County EMS responded to John Hall Farm Lane for a trash container on fire, burning the grass toward a residential structure.
Wallace VFD responded to Cavenaugh Street for a grass fire. Wallace units arrived and quickly extinguished the fire.
Calypso VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Trade Road for a fire in a ditch starting to burn into the woods. Calypso Car 1 arrived and canceled NCFS as woods were not involved, after the arrival of Brush 1 and Engine 3, all other units were canceled. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Sunday, April 10
Calypso VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, Faison VFD, Mount Olive VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to a structure fire. Calypso Car 1 arrived and found the fire was out, units ventilated the structure, investigated the cause and origin, then cleared the call.
Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC. Teachey units assisted EMS and controlled traffic.
Sarecta VFD, Kenansville VFD, Beulaville VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to a structure fire (outbuilding) on N. Williams Road. The fire was quickly controlled.
Rose Hill VFD, Teachey VFD, Wallace VFD, Greenevers VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to W. Church Street for an abandoned structure fire, endangering two other structures. During the response, Rose Hill command canceled Wallace and Greenevers units. The fire was extinguished. Duplin County Fire Marshal responded to assist with the cause and origin investigation.
Faison VFD responded to Wade Daughtery Road and Brewer Road intersection for a woods fire. Units arrived and found a fire on the side of the roadway. The fire was extinguished.
Teachey VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Wallace VFD, Greenevers VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Jenkins Court for a residential structure fire. Teachey Engine 13 arrived and reported it was a small outside fire, not a structure fire. Once the fire was extinguished and the investigation completed all units cleared the call.