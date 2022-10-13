Monday, Oct. 3
Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. US 117 Highway at Sheffield Road for an MVC. Magnolia units arrived and controlled traffic.
Rose Hill VFD and Magnolia VFD responded to Interstate 40 between the 374 and 375 mile markers eastbound for a vehicle fire. Rose Hill Engine 2 arrived and advised working fire, out with fire attack. Magnolia units arrived and blocked both lanes of the interstate. The fire was controlled within 10 minutes. Once the fire was completely extinguished, and the vehicle removed from the roadway all Rose Hill and Magnolia units cleared the call.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to High School Road for a two-vehicle MVC. Teachey units controlled traffic.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Warsaw VFD responded to Henry Middleton Road for a gas odor. Warsaw units investigated but were unable to find a source of the smell. All Warsaw units cleared the call.
Rose Hill VFD, Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 380 mile marker eastbound, just west of the exit for an MVC. Rose Hill Car 1 arrived and reported there was no fire or injuries. Teachey units were canceled, and Rose Hill Engine 2 proceed on.
Rose Hill VFD, Greenevers VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 377 mile marker westbound, for a vehicle versus bear MVC. Rose Hill Car 1 arrived and canceled all Greenevers units.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Kenansville VFD responded to Main Street at Turkey Hill Stadium for a vehicle fire. Kenansville units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Faison VFD responded to Main Street (NC 403 Highway) at Center Street (US 117 Highway) for traffic control.
Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Beulaville Police Department responded to the intersection of N. Jackson Street and NC 41 Highway at Bojangles for an MVC, passenger vehicle versus tractor-trailer, minor injuries. Beulaville units controlled traffic.
Mount Olive VFD responded to NC 403 Highway at the Dollar General for gas odor. Mount Olive units arrived and checked the structure for the source. Nothing was found.
Friday, Oct. 7
Greenevers VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to W. Charity Road for a two-vehicle MVC, one vehicle was in the ditch, and minor injuries were reported. Greenevers units controlled traffic.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 362 mile marker westbound for an MVC. Single vehicle in the ditch, unknown injuries. Duplin County EMS Medic 1 arrived and found the vehicle had driven away from the scene.
Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 371 mile marker for a single-vehicle MVC. Vehicle in the median. Unknown injuries. Magnolia Car 2 arrived and canceled all Magnolia units.
Wallace VFD responded to Norwood Street at ACE Hardware for a vehicle fire, Wallace PD was on the scene advising the possibility of wires burning. Wallace Engine 5 arrived and canceled all other responding units. The fire was controlled and an investigation was completed.
Calypso VFD responded with mutual aid to Mount Olive VFD for a working structure fire on Franklin Street. Calypso units arrived and assisted with salvage and overhaul.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to C. A. Godbold Road for a single-vehicle MVC. Warsaw units arrived and found a single vehicle in the ditch off the roadway, once cleared by NCSHP all Warsaw units cleared the call.
Magnolia VFD responded to James Street for a power transformer surge. No fire. Magnolia units arrived and checked for hazards and contacted the power company.
Pink Hill VFD, Albertson VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Kitty Noecker Road for an MVC vehicle versus a pedestrian. Pink Hill units arrived and canceled Albertson and all Pink Hill units not at the scene. The patient was struck with the side mirror of the vehicle receiving minor injuries.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Chinquapin VFR, Chinquapin EMS, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 41 Highway at Karen Carter Lane for a two-vehicle MVC. Unknown injuries.
Kenansville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to NC 24 Highway near Gurman Powell Road for an MVC vehicle versus pedestrian. Kenansville units arrived and closed both the east and westbound lanes of NC 24 Highway as there was a fatality.