Sunday, March 19
Chinquapin VFR, Lyman VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Ludie Brown Road for a brush fire endangering a structure. Units arrived and found a small field fire that had been mostly extinguished by the property owner.
Faison VFR, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to N. US 117 Highway for a woods fire. Faison units arrived and it was the fire on Sonny Cottle Lane, it had spread from the original fire area and started burning into a field and the woods. The fire had burned to a creek and could not burn any further. The rest of the fire was extinguished.
Monday, March 20
Pin Hook VFD responded to Lightwood Bridge Road for a service call.
Tuesday, March 21
Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to E. NC 24 Highway at Turkey Branch Road for a two-vehicle MVC. Beulaville units arrived and found the vehicles blocking the highway. A second MVC occurred in the backed-up traffic. Crews closed the highway and cleared fluid spills and debris from the highway.
Wallace VFD responded to Pond View Lane at Southerland Street Apartments for a service call. The manager of the complex advised they have a major water leak in the sprinkler system. Once maintenance stopped the leak all Wallace units cleared the call.
Oak Wolfe VFD, Pleasant Grove VFD, Calypso VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Emma Pate Lane for a structure fire. Units arrived and found a working fire, crews started a fire attack, an interior attack was started, a partial roof collapse occurred during interior operations, and crews pulled back out and transitioned to an exterior/defensive attack. The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes.
Northeast VFD responded to River Landing on Red Fox Run Drive near Pilot House Drive for a possible down power line and grass fire. Northeast units arrived to find a woods fire burning in the power lines and requested North Carolina Forestry Service to respond. Northeast Brush was able to access the power lines and start extinguishment of the fire, the fire was contained.
Oak Wolfe VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Garners Chapel Road at Jimmy Jones Lane for a pedestrian versus vehicle MVC. Oak Wolfe units arrived and started patient care, and a medical helicopter was requested by EMS. Pleasant Grove VFD was requested to assist in closing Garners Chapel. Due to the helicopter having an extended flight time EMS transported to the hospital. Oak Wolfe handled traffic around the scene.
Northeast VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to River Landing on Red Fox Run Drive for a woods fire. Units arrived and found the fire burning around the containment line. The fire was extinguished.
Sarecta VFD responded to N. NC 11 & 903 Highway for a tree fire. Sarecta units arrived and extinguished the fire. The area around the tree was wet down.
Wednesday, March 22
Beulaville VFD, Sarecta VFD, Potters Hill VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Limestone Creek Road for a residential structure fire. Beulaville Car 1 arrived and advised the fire was out but still had smoke throughout the house. All Sarecta and Potters Hill units were canceled as well as EMS. Beulaville units arrived and set up fans to remove the smoke from the structure.
Kenansville VFD responded to Bowdens Road for a grass fire. Kenansville Car 1 arrived and found a small grass fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Thursday, March 23
Kenansville VFD, Sarecta VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to E. NC 24 Highway at the bottom of Picketts Hill for a two-vehicle MVC, one patient was pinned in. Sarecta Car 1 arrived and reported a pickup truck was wedged under a dump truck. The pickup truck was smoking. Sarecta Car 1 advised no pin-in or entrapment. Kenansville units provided traffic control.
Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Northeast VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to College Street for a residential structure fire. The homeowner advised washing machine was on fire. Wallace units arrived to nothing showing, crews entered the structure and found the washer smoldering, the washer was removed from the structure, and extinguished the smoldering embers.
Kenansville VFD responded to Routledge Street at the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Station for a hazardous material investigation, a strong smell of sulfur. Kenansville units arrived and found the building had been evacuated and checked the building with a gas monitor. The level of gases was not at an explosive level. It appeared to be coming from the sewer system, NCSHP personnel were advised to contact Kenansville Public Works to check out the sewer system.
Albertson VFD responded to Seth Turner Road for a field fire, Albertson Car 2 was on the scene. Albertson units arrived and began extinguishment of the fire, a water point was set up at the driveway to the field.
Potters Hill VFD responded to Kinston Highway (US 258 Highway) Mutual Aid to Richlands VFD (Onslow County) for a brush fire.
Calypso VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to US 117 Highway near W. Trade Street for an MVC, and two vehicles with unknown injuries. Calypso units arrived and controlled traffic and started patient care.
Fountaintown FD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Cedar Fork Road and Pickett Pocoson Lane for a woods fire. Fountaintown units arrived and found a small fire at the end of Pickett Pocoson Lane, the fire was quickly extinguished.
Friday, March 24
Warsaw VFD, Faison VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to a residential structure fire.
Warsaw VFD, Faison VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to a residential structure fire. Units were clearing a previous structure fire when this one was dispatched.
Lyman VFD, Fountaintown FD, Chinquapin VFR, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Lyman Road near Edmond Brinson Road for a woods fire endangering a structure. Units arrived and started fire extinguishment. a water point was set up near the scene, and tankers shuttled water to the three brush trucks working the call. After most of the fire had been extinguished, the property owner arrived and demanded all fire and forestry crews leave his property as he wanted the woods burnt off. The Duplin County Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted.
Beulaville VFD responded to a possible electrical fire of a water heater. Beulaville Police Department arrived and secured the power to the water heater but advised light smoke coming from the fuse box. Beulaville units removed the smoke from the home and contacted an electrician.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Warsaw Police Department responded to a two-vehicle MVC on College Street near Cross Street. Warsaw units cleaned up a fluid spill and controlled traffic.
Kenansville VFD responded to N. NC 11 & 903 Highway for a Hazardous Materials Spill (Bi-Products Spill). Valley Protein and the North Carolina Department of Transportation were contacted to clean the spill. Kenansville units controlled traffic around the spill until the highway could be cleaned.
Saturday, March 25
Faison VFR responded to a vehicle fire in Sampson County.
Chinquapin VFR responded to Firehouse Road for an illegal burn.
Northeast VFD, Chinquapin VFR, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 41 Highway for an MVC involving a U-HAUL truck in the woods. Units arrived and helped EMS with patient care. The roadway was closed at Deep Bottom Road and S. NC 50 Highway. Once the patient had been removed from the vehicle and placed in the ambulance, a single lane reopened to traffic.
Faison VFR, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Friendship Church Road for an MVC. Faison units assisted with patient care, and traffic control.
Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Raleigh Street. Teachey units assisted with patient care and controlled traffic.