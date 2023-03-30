Sunday, March 19

Chinquapin VFR, Lyman VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Ludie Brown Road for a brush fire endangering a structure. Units arrived and found a small field fire that had been mostly extinguished by the property owner.

The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.

David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.