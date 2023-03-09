Sunday, Feb. 26

Rose Hill VFD, Greenevers VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 377-mile marker westbound for a vehicle in the ditch MVC with unknown injuries. Rose Hill units arrived and found no MVC, it was a disabled vehicle.

The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.

David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.