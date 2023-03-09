Sunday, Feb. 26
Rose Hill VFD, Greenevers VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 377-mile marker westbound for a vehicle in the ditch MVC with unknown injuries. Rose Hill units arrived and found no MVC, it was a disabled vehicle.
Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 379-mile marker eastbound for a single vehicle in the median MVC with unknown injuries. EMS arrived and found the vehicle had moved to the 380-mile marker exit ramp.
Monday, Feb. 27
Sarecta VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to N. NC 111 Highway for a single vehicle overturned MVC with unknown injuries. Sarecta units arrived and controlled traffic.
Chinquapin VFR, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of S. NC 111 Highway at Ludie Brown Road for a two-vehicle MVC with unknown injuries. Chinquapin Car 2 reported the vehicles had minor damage.
Faison VFD responded to N. NC 50 & US 117 Highway at Taylor’s Pond for a brush fire. Faison units arrived and found a small fire burning in the trees from a controlled burn.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS and Wallace Police Department responded to Main Street at Railroad Street for a two-vehicle MVC with unknown injuries. Wallace just arrived and closed Main Street and Railroad Street until the vehicles could be moved.
Greenevers VFD responded to Pasture Branch Road for a grass fire, Greenevers units arrived and found a fast-moving fire approaching a residential structure, and requested mutual aid. Rose Hill VFD was dispatched to assist, during Rose Hill units’ response Greenevers was able to get the fire under control and canceled Rose Hill units.
Greenevers VFD responded to a second grass fire on Pasture Branch Road. As units cleared the first call, they were alerted to the second call only a few houses down the road. The fire was extinguished.
Oak Wolfe VFD responded to Red Hill Road for a grass fire. Oak Wolfe Car 1 reported a small fire, canceled all units but Engine 1, the fire was extinguished.
Potters Hill VFD responded to their district on Mary Tate Road in Jones County for a smoke investigation, advising smoke in the area not sure what was on fire. Potters Hill units arrived and found a homeowner in the area burning yard debris.
Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Blind Bridge Road for a single vehicle MVC with three injured. Magnolia units arrived and assisted EMS and controlled traffic.
Wednesday, March 1
Greenevers VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Pasture Branch Road for a woods fire. This is the same location as the second call yesterday. Units arrived and found several bales of hay and the woods on fire, Greenevers command requested Rose Hill dispatched for a brush truck to assist with extinguishment. A plow from NCFS cut a containment line around the fire while other units extinguished hot spots and kept the fire contained.
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 41 Highway for a two-vehicle MVC. Wallace units reported no injuries. Units set traffic control and stood by for NCSHP.
Fountaintown FD responded with mutual aid to Onslow County to Edgewater Lane for an outside fire. Fountaintown units arrived and assisted with the extinguishment of the fire.
Magnolia VFD and Kenansville VFD responded to S. Kenansville Bypass at the Magnoila Market Place for a Hazardous Materials Spill (fuel Spill). Magnolia canceled Kenansville units, Magnolia units reported the small fuel spill had dried up before they arrived.
Thursday, March 2
Pleasant Grove VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of White Flash Road and Bennett’s Bridge Road for a two-vehicle MVC with unknown injuries. Units arrived and found one vehicle in the roadway and the second vehicle in a yard with the driver entrapped. Units used the jaws of life to pry open the door and remove the patient.
Faison VFR, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to NC 50 & US 117 Highway near Robert Hobbs Road for a pickup truck versus a tractor-trailer MVC. Faison units arrived and found the pickup in the wood line and the tractor-trailer in the roadway. The roadway was closed at Bowdens Road and McGowan Road until the roadway could be cleared.
Wallace VFD responded to SE Railroad Street at Brian Center for a vehicle fire. Wallace PD arrived and advise working fire endangering a second vehicle, Wallace units extinguished the fire.
Friday, March 3
Kenansville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Sumnerlins Crossroad Road for an MVC. Kenansville units controlled traffic.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Penny Branch Road for a vehicle overturned MVC. Warsaw units arrived and found a vehicle blocking the roadway.
Faison VFR, Suttontown EMS, Sampson County EMS, Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 355-mile marker eastbound for an MVC with unknown injuries. Faison units arrived and found two vehicles with heavy damage, but no injuries, units closed all eastbound lanes.
Saturday, March 4
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to N. Norwood Street in the area of Wells Stockyard for a two-vehicle MVC with unknown injuries. Wallace units arrived to find both vehicles in the roadway with moderate damage, units assisted WPD with traffic control and EMS with patient care.
Wallace VFD responded to River Place Drive at Holiday Inn Express for a service call, advising a person was trapped in the bathroom. Wallace units arrived and were able to get the door open and free the person.
Faison VFR responded to W. NC 403 Highway for an unknown type of fire at a swine farm. Faison units arrived and found an illegal burn, units extinguished the fire. Faison command talked to on-call Fire Marshal and a verbal warning was issued to the property owner.
Calypso VFD and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to NC 403 Highway and Beautancus Road for an MVC with no injuries. Calypso units arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway, traffic control was started, the tires were marked and the vehicle moved off the roadway.
Rose Hill VFD responded to Yellow Cut Road at Vally Protein for a service call. Rose Hill units arrived and provided the service then cleared the call.