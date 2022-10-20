Monday, Oct. 10

Warsaw VFD, Faison VFD, Kenansville VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Community Road for a residential structure fire. The caller reported there was smoke coming from the electrical panel box. Warsaw unit disconnected utilities and returned to service.

The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.

David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.