Monday, May 9
Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on S. US 117 at Poole Road, single-vehicle overturned person out of the vehicle. Rose Hill Car 5 arrived and canceled all Rose Hill units. The vehicle was off the roadway and no fire danger was noted.
Potters Hill VFD responded to assist EMS. During the response, it was advised that a lawnmower had overturned in a ditch and EMS needed assistance in getting the patient out of the ditch. Potters Hill Rescue 1 arrived and the crew assisted EMS.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Warsaw Police Department responded to an MVC with possible power lines down. Warsaw Engine 3 responded snd found it to be a cable line, not a power line, Warsaw had the incident under control.
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to Main Street at Rockfish Street for an MVC with unknown injuries. Wallace units arrived and assisted with traffic control till released by Wallace PD.
Tuesday, May 10
Kenansville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on S. Kenansville Bypass at S. NC 11 Highway, single vehicle in the ditch, a person slumped over the steering wheel the vehicle is locked. EMS arrived and got the patient out of the vehicle.
Teachey VFD responded to Log Cabin Road in front of First Baptist AME Church of Teachey for a tree down in the roadway. Teachey Engine 13 arrived to find a tree blocking part of the roadway. Teachey units removed the tree from the roadway and requested NCDOT to respond to move the tree from the shoulder of the road.
Warsaw VFD responded to E. NC 24 Highway for debris in the roadway. Warsaw Engine 3 arrived and found an oil/grease spill and requested NCDOT to bring a load of dirt for clean up. Units remained on the scene to assist NCDOT. Once cleaning up was completed all Warsaw units cleared the call.
Wednesday, May 11
Faison VFD, Duplin County EMS, Piney Grove VFD, Sampson County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on NC 403 Highway at Burch Road in Sampson County. Reported to be a gas truck with fuel leaking and possible entrapment. Faison Car 40 arrived and found an overturned water truck with major damage, and no entrapment.
Faison VFD while on the scene of an MVC at Burch Road and NC 403 Highway, a vehicle became disabled on Burch Road. Faison Engine 3 provided traffic control till the vehicle was removed. Once the vehicle was removed all Faison units cleared the call.
Wallace VFD responded to Henderson Field (Wallace Airport) on Wallace Airport Road in Pender County. Pender County EMS requesting a driver, emergency traffic. Wallace Chief 1 arrived and drove the EMS unit to the hospital.
Magnolia VFD responded to Magnolia MHP for an unknown type of fire. Magnolia PD arrived and found a woods fire. Magnolia units extinguished the fire.
Magnolia VFD responded to Magnolia MHP for a grass fire and a different area of the park from the woods fire from earlier. Magnolia units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Wallace VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to an MVC on Interstate 40 at the 365 mile marker in eastbound lanes, law enforcement was on the scene as this was a vehicle chase. Caution was advised as spike strips were placed in the roadway and have not been removed. Wallace units are assisted with traffic control and scene clean-up.
Pin Hook VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to Deep Bottom Road at Lighthouse Road for a woods fire. Pin Hook units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Thursday, May 12
Wallace VFD responded to a vehicle fire on S. US 117 and NC 11 Highway in Pender County. Wallace Engine 5 arrived at a working vehicle fire and started extinguishment.
Magnolia VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to US 117 Highway between Sheffield Road and Nash Johnson Road for an MVC, passenger vehicle versus school bus, unknown injuries, and possible entrapment. Units arrived and found a school bus with major damage. No children were on board and the bus driver was out of the vehicle. Passenger vehicle with major damage and the driver severely pinned in. EMS reported a fatality of the passenger vehicle driver. Magnolia PD, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, and Duplin County School Bus Maintenance were also on scene. Once the bus driver was transported, and the investigation was completed, the vehicle driver was extricated and transported.
Friday, May 13
North East VFD responded to NC 41 Highway at Jack Dale Road for a disabled school bus, needed for traffic control. North East Engine 1 and Engine 3 arrived in the area and were unable to locate the bus. Communications advised the bus garage to call back and advised the bus had left and the fire department could cancel. All North East units cleared the call.
Beulaville VFD and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC no injuries traffic control only on S. NC 41 & 111 Highway near Pope Road, one vehicle blocking the roadway. Beulaville units arrived and started traffic control diverting traffic thru the driveway and parking lot at Superior Metal Structures.
Faison VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to US 117 & NC 50 Highway near Taylowtown Road for an MVC. A vehicle was reported in the ditch. Unknown injuries. Faison Engine 1 arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway, with no one around the vehicle. All fire and EMS units were canceled.
Chinquapin VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of S. NC 41 Highway and S. NC 50 Highway on the Wallace side of Chinquapin. DCEMS Medic 3 arrived on the scene and advised two vehicles one in the roadway, and one in the ditch major damage with several patients requesting two more EMS units. Two EMS units along with Chinquapin Volunteer EMS were dispatched, Chinquapin Engine 3 and Rescue 1 arrived and requested North East VFD dispatched to assist as well.
Saturday May 14
Warsaw VFD, Faison VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Warsaw Police Department responded to a vehicle fire under a shelter at the intersection of Wilbur Street and Forest Street. A Warsaw member arrived and advised working fire. Warsaw Engine 3 arrived and began fire extinguishment. All Faison units and Duplin County EMS were canceled and returned to service.
Pleasant Grove VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to a brush fire. Units arrived and quickly controlled the fire.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 for an MVC. Warsaw Engine 3 arrived and assisted with blocking traffic to keep the scene secured.
Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to an MVC at the intersection of Murray Street and College Street, two vehicles with one entrapment. Units arrived snd quickly extracted the patient.
Sunday, May 15
First responders with Faison VFD First responded to a medical call with EMS. Once patient care was completed all Faison units cleared the call.