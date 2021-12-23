Monday, Dec. 13
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on NC 24 & 50 Highway at Faison W. McGowan Road, involving two vehicles with airbag deployment, and unknown injuries. Kenansville Engine 1 responded reported no pin-ins and marked the incident under control.
Calypso Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Trade Street at Calypso Trailer Park Lane involving two vehicles with one in the roadway, no injuries reported, traffic control needed. Calypso units responded and set up traffic control.
First responders with Teachey Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical call. They assisted in providing emergency care and loading patient into the ambulance.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a small grass fire on the shoulder of the roadway on South Kenansville Bypass near S. NC 11 Highway intersection on the eastbound side. Kenansville Engine 3 responded and arrived to find a small area of grass that had already burned itself out.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department self dispatched to assist Kenansville Police Department on Magnolia Street Extension. Kenansville Engine 3 responded and blocked a single lane for about 10 minutes.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
First responders with Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical call with EMS. Fountaintown MR12 arrived and assisted with patient care.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department and Duplin County EMS responded to a call for help, a person had their leg stuck in a vent. Beulaville Rescue 5 responded at the scene. A saw was used to make the vent hole larger and release the trapped leg. The person was checked out by EMS.
First responders with Teachey Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical call with EMS. Teachey MR16 arrived and assisted with patient care.
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Albertson Volunteer Fire Department, Pleasant Grove Volunteer EMS, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Woodland Church Road.
Thursday, Dec. 16
Potters Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Richlands Volunteer Fire Department have (Onslow County) for a working residential structure fire on Angels Havens Lane. Potters Hill Engine 2 and Tanker 1 responded to assist with water supply and manpower.
Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of S. NC 41 Highway and S. NC 111 Highway for a vehicle versus a motorcycle, with unknown injuries. Chinquapin Car 1 arrived and reported the intersection completely blocked. Lyman Volunteer Fire Department was requested for assistance with traffic control. Chinquapin and Lyman units provided traffic control and protected the scene for emergency crews. Chinquapin crews marked the location of the vehicles and moved the vehicles, cleaned up a fluid spill and opened the intersection to all traffic.
Albertson Volunteer Fire Department responded to an equipment fire (lawnmower). Albertson Engine 2, Tanker 1, and Equipment 1 responded and extinguished the fire.
Friday, Dec. 17
Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC with a single vehicle in the ditch and unknown injuries. Faison Engine 1, and Rescue 51 arrived and reported the vehicle upright in the ditch. The Duplin County Water Department was requested to the location for a broken water line. The vehicle was cleared from the scene after the investigation.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle MVC on S. NC 41 Highway in front of Dollar Tree, one vehicle was reported on the roadway. Wallace Engine 5 responded the vehicle was moved out of the roadway.
Saturday, Dec. 18
First responders with Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical call with EMS. The patient was treated and loaded into the ambulance.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded to a hazardous condition call. Faison units arrived and mitigated the condition.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Warren Road near McGowan Road. Faison Engine 1 and Rescue 51 responded, Faison Car 4 and Car 55 arrived and reported one patient entrapped. Faison Engine 1 arrived reported one vehicle on its side, in the ditch. Crews were able to get the door open in just a couple of minutes and removed the patient from the vehicle.
Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, North East Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to Byron Teachey Lane off of Hargroves Drive to a residential structure fire with possible life hazards. Greenevers Engine 2 arrived and found a grass fire. The fire was controlled.
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Scott Store Road. Pleasant Grove Utility arrived and found a vehicle overturned, no patient was found.