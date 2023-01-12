Sunday, Jan. 1

Rose Hill VFD, Teachey VFD, Wallace VFD, Greenevers VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Ridge Street at Maple Street for a structure fire. There was an outbuilding on fire endangering a residential structure.

The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.

David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.