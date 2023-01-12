Sunday, Jan. 1
Rose Hill VFD, Teachey VFD, Wallace VFD, Greenevers VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Ridge Street at Maple Street for a structure fire. There was an outbuilding on fire endangering a residential structure.
Lyman VFD, Duplin County EMS, Chinquapin EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Jackson Store Road at “Dead Man’s Curve” for a vehicle overturned in the roadway MVC.
Wallace VFD responded to N. Teachey Road for an illegal burn and extinguished the fire.
Wallace VFD and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to Butterball Road across from the Duplin County Trash Collection site for a woods fire.
Monday, Jan. 2
Pin Hook VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Back Swamp Road for a single-vehicle MVC.
Pleasant Grove VFD responded to White Flash Road for a power line in the roadway. Upon arrival, Pleasant Grove units reported the power company had the line removed from the roadway and will be repairing it.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Faison VFR, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to NE. Center Street (US 117 Highway) for a two-vehicle MVC. Faison Engine 1 found the vehicles, with moderate damage blocking one lane of travel. Faison units controlled traffic.
Wallace VFD and Teachey VFD responded with mutual aid to Pender County at the intersection of Englishtown Road and Crooked Run Road for a reported commercial structure fire on a poultry farm. During response Wallace and Teachey second dispatch for tankers and brush trucks.
Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. US 117 Highway for a two-vehicle MVC involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Sarecta VFD, Duplin County EMS, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to E. NC 24 Highway for a two-vehicle MVC. Sarecta units arrived and found two vehicles off the roadway one was overturned. There were two minor injuries.
Teachey VFD responded to Calico Bay Road for a tree in the roadway. Teachey units found a small tree limb in the roadway and removed it.
Warsaw VFD responded to N. Pain Street at E. Hill Street for a tree in the roadway.
Warsaw VFD responded to Old Courthouse Road at Penny Branch Road for a tree blocking the roadway.
Warsaw VFD responded to Bowdens Road for a tree in the roadway on a power line. Warsaw units arrived and found Tri-County EMC on the scene removing the tree and repairing the power line.
Kenansville VFR responded to JB Stroud Road for a tree in the roadway. Kenansville units arrived and found North Carolina DOT on the scene removing the tree.
Kenansville VFR, Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Duplin County Emergency Management responded to Lanefield Road for a structural collapse. It was unknown if anyone was inside. Units arrived and found a structure fully collapsed. There were no injuries.
Pleasant Grove VFD responded to Tram Road at Art Gallery Lane for a tree in the roadway.
Potters Hill VFD and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to NC 241 Highway and Church Road for a tree that fell on a vehicle. Potters Hill units arrived and found the vehicle off the road and the tree was blocking the roadway. Units closed the roadway to remove the tree.
Magnolia VFD, Kenansville VFR, Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Duplin County Fire Marshal responded to John Rich Road for a possible residential structure fire, caller advised they see smoke but were unable to get to the residence due to downed trees. Duplin County Fire Marshall arrived and reported no fire. Units removed the trees from the roadway and checked the structure.
Faison VFR responded to NC 403 Highway at Water Treatment Road for a tree in the roadway. Faison units removed the tree from the roadway.
Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 903 Highway and Brinson Road at the BP Gas Station for a tractor-trailer collision with a guardrail. Reported a potential medical emergency as the driver drove straight across the highway into the guardrail. Magnolia units arrived and found no one around the vehicle.
Warsaw VFD, Faison VFR, Duplin County EMS, and Warsaw Police Department responded to W. College Street at La Pasadita Restaurant for a commercial structure fire. Units laddered the roof and went inside to find the fire.
Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Rosemary Road for a two-vehicle MVC. Both vehicles were off the road.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Greenevers VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Bay Road for an MVC. Greenevers Car 7 arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway.
Chinquapin VFR, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 41 & 50 Highway for an MVC between a farm tractor and a passenger vehicle.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. Railroad Street for a vehicle versus pedestrian MVC. Warsaw units arrived and assisted EMS and closed the roadway.
Friday, Jan. 6
Chinquapin VFR, Lyman VFD, Beulaville VFD, Northeast VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Durwood Evens Road for a commercial structure fire of a swine house. Units arrived and found the fire had been extinguished.
Sarecta VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to N. NC 11 & 903 Highway for a tree on fire.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to E. NC 24 Highway at Wagon Ford Road for an MVC.