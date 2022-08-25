Monday, Aug. 15
Rose Hill VFD, Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 east bound 378 mile marker for a single-vehicle MVC with minor injuries.
Beulaville VFD responded to Howard’s Farm Road for a rekindle of a structure fire from the night prior.
Pleasant Grove VFD, Pleasant Grove Volunteer EMS, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Red Hill Road for a single-vehicle MVC overturned, patient with a head injury. Pleasant Grove units arrived and removed the patient from the vehicle and turned care over to EMS.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Oak Wolfe VFD, Duplin County EMS, North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to NC 403 Highway at Norwood Ezzell Road for an MVC with unknown injuries reported. Oak Wolfe units reported one minor injury and controlled traffic.
Pink Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Bill Sutton Road for a single-vehicle MVC. Vehicle in a creek. Pink Hill units arrived and found the patients out of the vehicle, they controlled traffic till released by NCSHP.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Fountaintown FD, Lyman VFD, Pin Hook VFD, Back Swamp VFD, Chinquapin Volunteer EMS and Duplin County EMS responded to a horse barn structure fire on Fountaintown Road. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Lyman VFD, Fountaintown FD, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of Jackson Store Road and Henry Dunn Pickett Road for a two-vehicle MVC with two patients reported and one possible pinned in. Lyman Car 4 arrived and took command. No pin in. Beulaville VFD set up a landing zone for AirLink Air Medical Helicopter. Lyman units assisted EMS with loading patients for transport and fluid containment.
Albertson VFD responded to N. NC 111 & 903 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to set up a landing zone for EastCare Air Medical Helicopter.
Beulaville VFD, Sarecta VFD, Kenansville VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to a possible structure fire on Hallsville Road. Caller advised they poured Drain-o down a garage disposal that was supposed to be disconnected, and there were sparks and smoke coming from the drain. Beulaville Car 1 advised to have Sarecta and Kenansville units stand by at their stations. Beulaville units arrived and checked the disposal and canceled all units not on scene.
Friday, Aug. 19
Teachey VFD responded to Lodge Street at the railroad tracks for a tractor-trailer stuck on the tracks. Teachey units arrived and reported the tractor trailer was already off the tracks.
Oak Wolfe VFD, Pleasant Grove VFD, Pricetown VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to Willie Best Road for a possible structure fire. Oak Wolfe Car 5 arrived and found a small brush fire.
Wallace VFD, North East VFD, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 mile marker 385 east bound off ramp for a vehicle versus a tree MVC. Wallace Battalion 2 arrived and cancelled North East units, Wallace units arrived and blocked off the eastbound off ramp until the patient had been transported.
Saturday, Aug. 20
Fountaintown FD responded mutual aid to Onslow County. Fountaintown units arrived and assisted Back Swamp units.
Faison VFD, Sampson County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on the Interstate 40 connector. Units assisted EMS and controlled traffic.
Chinquapin VFD responded to Chinquapin Recreation Ball Field behind Duplin County EMS Station 3 to set up a landing zone for air medical helicopter.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Beulaville VFD responded to W. Main Street in front of Jackson’s IGA for a tree on a power line. The tree was on fire. Beulaville units arrived and found several large tree limbs in the roadway and no fire. The town lost power until Duke Energy fixed the line.
Rose Hill VFD responded to Nash Johnson Pond Road for a tree in the roadway. Rose Hill units arrived and removed the debris from the roadway.
Magnolia VFD responded to a tree in the roadway. Magnolia units arrived and removed the debris.