Monday, Aug. 15

Rose Hill VFD, Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 east bound 378 mile marker for a single-vehicle MVC with minor injuries.

The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.

