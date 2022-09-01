Monday, Aug. 22
Wallace VFD responded to Clement Park to set up a landing zone for AirLink Air Medical Helicopter.
Teachey VFD responded to Jenkins Court for a vehicle fire. Before Teachey units could respond law enforcement on scene advised the fire was out and canceled all units.
Warsaw VFD responded to W. College Street in front of Dollar General for an MVC. Warsaw Engine 3 arrived and cleared the debris from the roadway.
Warsaw VFD responded to Pine Street at Plank Street per Warsaw Police Department for a tree on the power lines. Duke Energy was contacted to assist with removing the tree. Warsaw units controlled traffic.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Beulaville VFD responded to E. Main Street at the US Post Office for a vehicle fire. Beulaville Car 8 on scene reported the car was smoking. The fire was extinguished before their arrival. They reported a lot of heat and smoke coming from the engine compartment and fluids leaking. Beulaville units controlled the fluid leak and monitored the fire area.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS and Warsaw Police Department responded to N. Gum Street for an MVC. A tractor-trailer struck a power line and the line was on the truck with the driver is still inside. Warsaw units arrived and found the line was a cable line. The driver was able to exit the truck and was checked out by EMS. Warsaw units assisted with traffic control until Spectrum arrived to repair the line.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Magnolia Police Department responded to E. Sampson Street for an MVC, a tractor-trailer versus a power lines. Magnolia units arrived and assisted with traffic control.
Kenansville VFD responded to NC 24 & 50 Highway at the Murray House for a grass fire. Kenansville units extinguished the fire.
Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Nash Johnson Pond Road for a single vehicle overturned. Rose Hill units arrived and assisted with traffic control.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Pin Hook VFD, Chinquapin VFD, Chinquapin EMS, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on James Road. Pin Hook Car 1 advised the accident happened overnight. The patient had been ejected from the vehicle. EMS requested an air medical helicopter to respond to the helipad at ECU Health Duplin Hospital.
Kenansville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. Kenansville Bypass and NC 50 Highway for an MVC passenger vehicle versus school bus. There were no kids inside the school bus. Kenansville units arrived and assisted EMS with patient care and controlled traffic.
Back Swamp VFD, Nine Mile VFD, Pin Hook VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Back Swamp Road for a working structure fire. The fire was controlled in about an hour, however units stayed on scene doing salvage and overhaul.
Wallace VFD responded mutual aid to Pender County for a MVC at Interstate 40 at US 117 Highway. Soon after dispatch all Wallace units cancelled and returned to their station!
Magnolia VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 375 mile marker for a single vehicle MVC in the roadway and the median. Rose Hill units provided blocking for EMS, Magnolia was canceled. EMS provided patient care.
Friday, Aug. 26
Faison VFD responded mutual aid to Sampson County at the Interstate 40 mile marker 355 eastbound exit ramp, for an MVC involving a motorcycle. Faison units advised during response to brake down to routine traffic and stage on the bridge.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Greenevers VFD responded to Lillian E. Moore Lane for a light pole on fire, Duke Energy on scene requested fire department. Greenevers units extinguished the fire, and the scene was turned back over to Duke Energy.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Albertson VFD responded mutual aid to Pricetown VFD in Wayne County for a tobacco barn fire. Albertson units arrived and assisted with fire extinguishment, along with salvage and overhaul.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 between the 362/363 mile markers for an MVC. Units arrived to find a disabled vehicle.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Friendship Church Road. Warsaw units assisted EMS and controlled traffic.