Monday, Sept. 27
Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department, Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a commercial structure fire on Albert Grady Road. Pleasant Grove Car 1 arrived and advised fire out on arrival.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, Duplin County Fire Marshal Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on N. NC 11 & 903 Highway at Sumnerlins Crossroad Road. DCFM 2 arrived first and found two or three cars involved in major damage to all vehicles with one patient entrapped. EMS asked for the status of a medical helicopter as they were arriving on the scene, medical helicopter was canceled as all injuries were minor. Kenansville units arrived and started to deploy the jaws of life to remove the door, but the patient was removed as they were arriving, they controlled all fluid leaks and traffic as well, till all vehicles were removed from the roadway.
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and Magnolia Police Department responded to an MVC at the intersection of Monk Street and Main Street with unknown injuries. Magnolia units arrived and controlled traffic and all fluid spills, once the vehicles were removed from the roadway.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Stokes Gooding Road single vehicle overturned unknown injuries. Kenansville Engine 1 arrived and found a single-vehicle overturned off the roadway, all occupants out of the vehicle. Occupants were in the care of EMS, no danger was found.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department dispatched mutual aid to Sampson County for a brush fire at the intersection of Giddensville Road and Goshen Church Road.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County Fire Marshal Office and Duplin County EMS responded to a commercial structure fire on John B Hall Street at Brentwood Apartments. DCFM 2 was first on scene advising nothing showing on arrival, after a brief investigation it was found the resident of the apartment was cooking and smoked up the apartment. All automatic aid departments canceled and Kenansville Engine 1 and Engine 3 responded to the call, the call was downgraded to a service call as smoke was cleared for the apartment and the alarm system was checked.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Duplin County EMS responded to a residential structure fire on Wells MHP Lane. Units arrived and started an investigation into the source of the fire, after the investigation was completed all units cleared the call.
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department and Duplin County EMS responded to a residential structure fire on E. Church Street. Units arrived and investigated the possible location of the fire, once the scene was secured all units cleared the call.
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, Teachey Volunteer Fire Department and Duplin County EMS responded to a residential structure fire on S. Elm Street. Units arrived and found smoke showing from the eves of the roof, units worked to find the source of the fire and extinguished it.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and Beulaville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle MVC on S. Jackson Street. Beulaville Rescue 5 arrived to find a single vehicle overturned off the roadway, PD and EMS on scene advising no patient found, Beulaville units assisted PD with traffic control till the accident could be cleared up.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and Warsaw Police Department responded to NC 24 Highway at Interstate 40 in front of Smithfield’s Chicken & BBQ, 5 adults, 1 child, all minor injuries. Warsaw units assisted EMS with patient care and assisted Warsaw PD with traffic control. Once all patients and vehicles had cleared the scene, all units cleared the call.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Sumnerlins Crossroad Road between Best Road and Wards Bridge Road, a single-vehicle overturned with entrapment. The patient was removed and turned over to EMS, once released by NCSHP all units cleared the call.
Friday, Oct. 1
Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Piney Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Sampson County Fire Marshal Office, and Sampson County EMS responded to a camper fire endangering a residential structure in Sampson County. Units arrived and started a fire attack, the fire was quickly controlled and did not damage the residential structure. No injuries were reported, units assisted the SCMF in the investigation.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and Beulaville Police Department responded to an MVC at Jackson’s IGA, vehicle into the commercial structure. Beulaville units arrived and accessed the integrity of the structure, once the patient had been taking care of and the vehicle removed, they assisted with shoring up the section of the building to properly secure it.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC. Units arrived and controlled traffic till the roadway was cleared.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department responded to an MVC on Jackson Store Road, vehicle versus a light pole with wires down. Beulaville units controlled traffic till NCSHP arrived and the lines could be removed from the roadway.
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Interstate 40. Units arrived and set up a protected area for the safety of the first responders on scene, which also assisted with traffic control and scene clean-up.
The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.
David Miller is the Duplin County Fire News director. Fire News reports are compiled with the assistance of the fire news staff.