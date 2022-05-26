Monday, May 16
Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on S. NC 903 Highway and James Barnette Lane. Single vehicle in the ditch. The driver had a medical emergency that caused the crash. Rose Hill units controlled traffic. Once the patient was transported all units cleared the call.
Calypso VFD responded to Beautancus Road at NC 403 Highway for a grass fire. Calypso Brush 1 found a small grass fire upon arrival. The fire was extinguished.
Tuesday, May 17
Rose Hill VFD, Greenevers VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to Boney Road for a vehicle fire endangering a structure. Rose Hill Engine 2 was advised to pull the front bumper line. The fire was extinguished.
Pleasant Grove VFD responded to Red Hill Road for a vehicle fire in a field. Pleasant Grove Car 2 arrived and found a working fire. Pleasant Grove Engine 3 arrived and extinguished the fire.
Pleasant Grove VFD, Albertson VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, Pricetown VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to Bennetts Bridge Road at Thurman Herring Road for a dryer on fire. During response units found power lines down in the area a feed truck had struck. Units split up and handled both calls.
Wednesday, May 18
Kenansville VFD, Duplin County EMS, Kenansville Police Department, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of Stokes Street and Seminary Street. Two vehicles unknown injuries. Kenansville Squad 1 arrived and assisted PD with traffic control.
Greenevers VFD responded to a vehicle fire in a field near Sam’s Store Road and Pasture Branch Road. Greenevers units arrived and quickly extinguished the fire.
Calypso VFD responded to mutual aid to Mount Olive VFD for a structure fire. Units assisted with water supply and putting out the fire.
Thursday, May 19
Oak Wolfe VFD, Calypso VFD, Mount Olive VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to a residential structure fire. Oak Wolfe Car 1 arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the structure. The fire was extinguished.
Magnolia VFD, Rose Hill VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to a grass fire endangering a structure. Units arrived on scene and began extinguishing the fire.
Friday, May 20
Faison VFD responded to a structure fire mutual aid to Sampson County on William R King Road off Suttontown Road. Faison Engine 1 assisted with extinguishment of the working fire. Sampson County command advised all Faison units except Engine 1 could cancel.
Lyman VFD, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Jackson Store Road near S. NC 111. Single vehicle overturned. Lyman units arrived and controlled traffic until released by NCSHP.
Warsaw VFD responded to a tree in the roadway per Warsaw Police Department. Warsaw units removed the tree.
Saturday, May 21
Oak Wolfe VFD responded to the Duplin County Waste Collection site on Sumnerlins Crossroad Road near Tram Riad for a dog locked in a vehicle. Pleasant Grove VFD self dispatched to this call as they have a lock-out kit. Oak Wolfe units quickly freed the dog.
Fountaintown FD self dispatched to a non-emergency service call on S. NC 111 Highway.
Warsaw VFD responded to a possible controlled burn out of control on Blackmore Road. Warsaw Battalion 2 advised the landowner was there with a tractor and had plowed around the fire.
Sunday, May 22
Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Rose Hill VFD, North East VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Hardee’s on Norwood Street for a commercial structure fire, grill on fire. North East Car 6 arrived informed nothing was showing from exterior. Wallace Engine 6 arrived and found a small fire on the grill and extinguished it.
Pleasant Grove VFD responded to Joe Branch Road for a possible field fire. Pleasant Grove Car 1 arrived and found a controlled burn, all units cancelled.
Wallace VFD responded to Interstate 40 at the 385 mile marker eastbound exit ramp for a tree down and blocking the exit ramp. Wallace Engine 5 removed the tree.
Faison VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to N. NC 50 near the Interstate 40 Connector for a single vehicle MVC rollover with unknown injuries. Faison units arrived and assisted EMS with locating a patient. Once released by NCSHP, all units cleared the call.