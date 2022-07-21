Monday, July 11
Pin Hook VFD, Chinquapin VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Cypress Creek Road for a U-Haul truck overturned with entrapment. Units extricated the patient and controlled traffic.
Greenevers VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 11 Highway and E. Charity Road for a two-vehicle MVC with unknown injuries reported. Greenevers and Rose Hill units assisted EMS, mitigated fluid leaks, and controlled traffic.
Tuesday, July 12
Lyman VFD, Fountaintown FD, Chinquapin VFD, Pin Hook VFD, North East VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Duplin County Fire Marshal Office responded to a working commercial structure fire on Eneas Lanier Road. Units arrived to find a large shop, a service truck, a large LP tank and several bales of hay fully engulfed and endangering several other structures and vehicles. An aggressive defensive attack was made with three attack lines. Two water points were set up and a tanker shuttle was used for water supply. Once the fire was extinguished, crews started salvage and overhaul. After an investigation the fire was determined to be an spontaneous combustion of the hay bales. No injuries reported. The structure was a total loss.
Faison VFD, Calypso VFD, Warsaw VFD, Piney Grove VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Duplin County Fire Marshal responded to a working structure fire on Cousin Fannie Road. Units arrived to find a working fire, and laid a 5” supply line from a hydrant for water. The fire was extinguished. Units started salvage and overhaul and completed the investigation.
Fountaintown FD and Potters Hill VFD responded with mutual aid to Onslow County for a structure fire on Williams Plantation Lane.
Wednesday, July 13
Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to S. NC 41 Highway at Sam Walton Lane for a single vehicle MVC into a light pole. Units arrived and assisted EMS with patient care, they also closed the roadway from the east entrance to Walmart to Interstate 40.
Thursday, July 14
Faison VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on W. NC 403 Highway. EMS provided patient care.
Friday, July 15
Chinquapin VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Cypress Creek Road. Chinquapin units controlled traffic.
Saturday, July 16
Mount Olive VFD responded to assist EMS.
Wallace VFD, North East VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to River Village Place at the Mad Boar for people trapped in the elevator.
Faison VFD responded to Interstate 40 at the 355 mile marker west bound exit ramp for an MVC with unknown injuries reported. Faison units arrived at the scene and the vehicle was being moved by a tow company.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Penny Branch Road near Old Courthouse Road for a vehicle collision into a tree that had fallen into the roadway. Warsaw units arrived and found no vehicle, only the tree.
Calypso VFD responded to Virginia Johnson Road for a tree in the roadway. Calypso units arrived and cleared the tree from the roadway.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 between the 368 and 369 mile marker for a single vehicle MVC. Warsaw units arrived and found a vehicle off the roadway, they assisted EMS, and marked the vehicle.
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to S. NC 41 Highway at S. NC 11 Highway for an MVC. Wallace units assisted with traffic control.
Magnolia VFD responded to S. NC 903 Highway between Tom Herring Road and Cornwallis Road for a tree in the roadway. Magnolia units arrived and removed the tree from the roadway.
Sunday, July 17
Chinquapin VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 50 Highway near Pasture Branch Road for a two-vehicle MVC. One vehicle was overturned in the roadway. Chinquapin units arrived and controlled traffic.
Greenevers VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to E. Charity Road and S. NC 11 Highway for a two-vehicle MVC. Greenevers units arrived and found both vehicles off the roadway and they controlled traffic.
Magnolia VFD First Responders, Duplin County EMS and Magnolia Police Department responded to an MVC at the intersection of Peterson Street and Main Street.
Kenansville VFD, Warsaw VFD, Sarecta VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, Duplin County EMS and Kenansville Police Department responded to a residential structure fire on E. Scott Street. KPD arrived and advised stove fire was out, with smoke still in the structure. Kenansville units arrived and removed smoke from the structure.