Monday, Nov. 22
Lyman Volunteer Fire Department, Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department, Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department, Pin Hook Volunteer Fire Department and Duplin County EMS responded to Tran Farm Lane for a commercial structure fire of a litter shed. Lyman Car 2 reported a small fire producing a lot of smoke, Lyman Engine 1 arrived and an attack line was pulled. The fire was extinguished.
Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a two-car MVC with unknown injuries at the intersection of Old Camp Road and Wards Road. Rose Hill Car 1 arrived at the scene and reported both vehicles had heavy damage. Three patients inside the vehicles with one pinned. Two more EMS units dispatched as well as EMS shift supervisor. A person was extracted from the car and all patients transported to the hospital. NCSHP completed their investigation and all vehicles were cleared from the scene.
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Albertson Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, Price Town Volunteer Fire Department and Duplin County EMS responded to a residential structure fire on Garner Chapel Road. Pleasant Grove Car 1 arrived and automatic aid units downgraded to non-emergency. Pleasant Grove Engine 3 arrived at the scene and was advised to pull an attack line to put out a small fire in the chimney flue. The fire was extinguished. A crew entered the attic to find heavy smoke and heat, but no fire. Another crew laddered the structure and checked the roof around the chimney. They vented the attic to remove smoke and heat.
First responders with Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical call. They arrived on scene and treated the patient until EMS arrived, patient care was turned over to EMS.
First responders with Calypso Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical call with EMS. Units arrived and assisted EMS with patient care and loading the patient into the ambulance.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded to NC 403 Highway at Interstate 40 Connector for debris in the roadway. The Interstate 40 connector was closed from NC 403 at Faison to US 117 Highway in Calypso north bound lanes only. North Carolina Department of Transportation from Sampson and Duplin counties closed down the roadway and cleaned up to make it accessible.
First Responders with Teachey Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical call with EMS.
Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on S. NC 41 & 111 Highway near the intersection of S. NC 41 Highway snd S. NC 111 Highway. Chinquapin Car 1 arrived and found a single vehicle in the ditch. Patient(s) had minor injuries, units assisted EMS and controlled traffic until NCSHP arrived.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle collision, and unknown injuries on Solomon Street and Faison Avenue. Faison Car 1 and Engine 2 arrived to find one patient minor injuries, and the intersection blocked. Faison units started patient care until EMS arrived. NCSHP arrived and the intersection was cleared.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded to Rockfish Street for a possible Haz-Mat call of a LP Gas Leak. Wallace Engine 5 responded and mitigated the leak.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to a power pole on fire, Warsaw Engine 3 responded and mitigated the scene.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire (dump truck) on US 117 Highway, behind Triple T Truck Repair. Warsaw Engine 3, Engine 1, Tanker 1, and Tanker 2 responded and found a single garbage truck fully engulfed and endangering other vehicles. Units quickly extinguished the fire and saved the other vehicles, most units were released and Engine 3 stayed on scene and waited for the property manager to arrive.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a subject with his hand trapped in a bumper of a vehicle. EMS arrived and they were able to remove the trapped hand and canceled Kenansville unit.
First Responders with Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department responded to a medical call, once the patient had been treated and the patient loaded into the ambulance all Oak Wolfe units cleared the call and returned to there station!
Teachey Volunteer Fire Department First Responders, responded to a medical call. Once the patient had been treated and loaded into the ambulance all Teachey units cleared the call.
Saturday, Nov. 27
Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle collission with unknown injuries or pin-ins at the intersection of the Interstate 40 Connector and NC 50 Highway. Faison Engine 2 arrived and reported major damage, three patients and two of them trapped.
Warsaw Volunteer was added to the call for assistance with rescue tools, a second EMS unit dispatched as well as an air medical helicopter. All patients extracted and transported by EMS to area hospitals.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded to assist EMS with a medical call. Units arrived and assisted the EMS crew.
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to a field fire on Joe Branch Road. Pleasant Grove units arrived on the scene and quickly got the fire under control.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded to a field fire on Taylor Town Road. Faison units arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.
Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on US 117 Highway Alternate just north of the city limits. Calypso units arrived and found a single vehicle in the ditch, units controlled traffic till NCSHP arrived.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Fountaintown Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Onslow County (Back Swamp Volunteer Fire Department) for an MVC rollover with entrapment on NC 111 Highway near Albert J Ellis Airport. Fountaintown units arrived on scene and assisted with extraction and traffic control. Fountaintown units were released after the patient was extracted.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded to a field fire on US 117 Highway & NC 50 Highway near Eddice Taylor Road. Faison Engine 4 arrived and found a good size field fire, fire extinguishment was began. Once all the fire was extinguished all unit cleared the call and returned to the station.
Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Ezra Moore Road, for A single vehicle in the ditch, unknown injuries. Teachey Engine 12 responded, during their response all units were cancelled per the driver of the vehicle. He advised he was not injured and the vehicle was off the roadway, he just needed NCSHP and a tow truck.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on NC 241 Highway near Sumner Road. Beulaville units arrived and assisted with traffic control till released by NCSHP.