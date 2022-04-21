Monday, April 11
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Interstate 40 at the 367 mile marker for an MVC. The vehicle occupant call and reported they were ok and did not need EMS. NCSHP responded.
Albertson VFD responded to an equipment fire at the intersection of Bryce Hardison Road and Edward Grady Road. Units arrived and extinguished the fire, they also called for the Duplin County Fire Marshal to assist in the investigation.
Wednesday, April 13
Potters Hill VFD, Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of NC 41 Highway and Lester Houston Road. Potters Hill Rescue arrived and canceled all Beulaville units, they found two vehicles blocking the intersection with moderate damage. Units controlled traffic.
Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Magnolia Police Department responded to the intersection of E. Main Street and N. Peterson Street for a two-vehicle MVC blocking the roadway. A tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle needed drivers to be checked out. Units assisted with traffic control.
Warsaw VFD and North Carolina Forestry responded to N. US 117 & NC 50 Highway just north of town. Warsaw Engine 3 arrived and found a small brush fire. Warsaw command reported a downed power line as the cause and requested Duke Energy to respond. The fire was extinguished.
Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. US 117 Highway near Rosemary Road for a two-vehicle MVC, one vehicle was in the roadway. Rose Hill Rescue 6 found all vehicles off the roadway, with no injuries.
Warsaw VFD responded to N. US 117 & NC 50 Highway for a pile of railroad ties on fire. Units extinguished the fire and cleared the call.
Teachey VFD, Rose Hill VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to Easter Teachey Lane for a brush fire.
Warsaw VFD responded to N. US 117 & NC 50 Highway for a rekindle of a pile of railroad ties. Units arrived and extinguished the fire and laid a thick layer of foam on the fire.
Fountaintown FD, Lyman VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to an outside fire endangering a structure on S. NC 111 Highway. Units arrived to find a tree on fire, the fire was quickly controlled with a booster line.
Thursday, April 14
Calypso VFD responded to N. US 117 Highway at the Duplin/Wayne County line for a fire in a ditch. Calypso Car 1 arrived and reported Mount Olive VFD on scene and the fire was extinguished.
Beulaville VFD responded to a trash fire endangering a field on Old NC 24. Beulaville Brush arrived and found a small pile of debris on fire, burning the grass in the yard. The fire was extinguished.
Oak Wolfe VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC at the intersection of Tram Road and Bethel Church Road, with two vehicles still in the roadway.
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to a two-vehicle MVC with one patient at the intersection of S. NC 41 Highway at S. NC 11 Highway (Tin City). Wallace units arrived and assisted Wallace PD with traffic control.
Friday, April 15
Magnolia VFD responded to Chestnutt Road for a woods fire, North Carolina Forestry was at the scene requesting the fire department for support.
Faison VFD responded to Interstate 40 at the 355 mile marker westbound for a tractor-trailer on fire. Faison Car 7 and Engine 2 arrived and found no fire or smoke showing. The truck was checked to ensure the fire was out.
Magnolia VFD responded to S. NC 903 Highway near Anna White Road for a rekindle of a brush fire. Units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Saturday, April 16
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Works Farm Road for an MVC. Units arrived and assisted with traffic control.
Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, Wallace Police Department, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on S. US 117 Highway near the Duplin/Pender County line. Unknown injuries with possible entrapment were reported. Patients were treated and transported.
Sunday, April 17
Calypso VFD responded with mutual aid to Wayne County (Mount Olive VFD) for an MVC at the intersection of S. US 117 Highway and Lee’s Country Club Road.
Magnolia VFD, Warsaw VFD, Rose Hill VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to Moore Town Lane at Mario’s Auto for several vehicles on fire endangering structures and the woods. Units arrived and reported possibly several vehicles involved inside the auto savage facility, in addition to multiple LP gas tanks endangered.
Request made for Duplin County Tanker Task Force 1 response, adding tankers from Calypso, Oak Wolfe, Albertson, Pleasant Grove, Sarecta, Pricetown, Mount Olive, and Turkey. Special call for Teachey and Wallace for water and manpower. EMS setting up rehab, large brush trucks requested from Calypso and Oak Wolfe.
CSX Railroad requested to stop all train traffic. Duplin County Fire Marshal was on scene to assist with operations. Sampson County Fire Marshal was requested for their drone team. Law enforcement assisted with traffic control. A total of 12 fire departments were on the scene.