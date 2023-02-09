Sunday, Jan. 29

Chinquapin VFR, Lyman VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Norwood Blanchard Road for a grass fire endangering structures. Chinquapin units arrived and quickly controlled the fire and canceled Lyman units.

The above reports may not always represent all of the calls received by the Duplin County Fire Departments due to spacing availability.

