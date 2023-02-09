Sunday, Jan. 29
Chinquapin VFR, Lyman VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Norwood Blanchard Road for a grass fire endangering structures. Chinquapin units arrived and quickly controlled the fire and canceled Lyman units.
Monday, Jan. 30
Rose Hill VFD, Teachey VFD, Wallace VFD, Greenevers VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Spencer Merritt Road for a residential structure fire. Rose Hill Car 1 arrived and advised fire is out, and all automatic aid was canceled. The structure was ventilated and checked with a thermal imaging camera.
Oak Wolfe VFD, Pleasant Grove VFD, Calypso VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to a structure fire on Red Hill Road. The fire was extinguished and an investigation was conducted.
Faison VFD, Duplin County EMS, Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle MVC. Faison units arrived and began patient care. The road was closed down. The patients were transported for care.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to S. NC 41 Highway at Speedway for a two-vehicle MVC and debris on the roadway.
Warsaw VFD responded to Penny Branch Road at The Pork Company for a strong odor in the area. Warsaw units checked the area and found no unordinary odor. The caller was from across the road from The Pork Company, their residence was also checked and no odor was found.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Beulaville Police Department responded to E. Main Street in from of Community Funeral Home for a two-vehicle MVC. Beulaville units found both vehicles blocking the lanes of travel. A second EMS unit was dispatched as there were three patients involved. Crews cleared the debris from the road and opened one of the two lanes.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Albertson VFD, Pleasant Grove VFD, Pricetown VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Outlaws Bridge Road for a residential structure fire, and smoke in the residence. Albertson units arrived and found light smoke. The source was overcooked food in the microwave, and all automatic aid was canceled.
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle in the ditch MVC. There were no injuries.
Friday, Feb. 3
Northeast VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 41 Highway near Rivenbarktown Road for an MVC. Northeast units removed debris from the roadway and controlled traffic.
Oak Wolfe VFD responded to Tram Road at Summerlins Crossroad Road to assist Law Enforcement with lighting and closing the roadway for an investigation.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Greenevers VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to NC 11 Highway for a two-vehicle MVC. A Duplin County Sheriff’s Deputy found one patient entrapped and was able to get the patient out of the vehicle. The roadway was closed until patients could be transported and the vehicle could be removed from the roadway.
Magnolia VFD dispatched to Newberry Street for a service call. There was a line in the roadway, possibly a power or cable line. Magnolia units arrived and removed it from the roadway.
Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to E. NC 24 Highway near Fountaintown Road for a vehicle on fire MVC. Beulaville units extinguished the fire and controlled traffic.