Monday, Feb. 14
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Nash Johnson Road for an MVC, vehicle in the water with children still in the vehicle and a person standing on the roof of the vehicle. Magnolia and Rose Hill units arrived to find the children had been removed from the vehicle and the person on the roof also back on land. Units remained on scene till released by NCSHP.
Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department, Smith Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, North Carolina Forestry Service snd Duplin County EMS responded to Bennett Road for a brush fire endangering a structure.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to E. NC 24 Highway at Cook Out for a vehicle fire.
Fountaintown Fire Department, Lyman Volunteer Fire Department, Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Back Swamp Volunteer Fire Department, Tanker Task Force 2 (Pin Hook, Potters Hill, Rose Hill, Northeast, Chinquapin) Duplin County EMS and Duplin County Fire Marshal FM-1 responded to a commercial structure fire (poultry house) on Fountaintown Road. DCFM FM-1 first on scene confirmed fully involved structure with a large LP tank and other structures endangered. First in Fountaintown Engine 3 started a fire attack, Second in Lyman Engine 2 also started a fire attack on the opposite side of the structure. Beulaville Rescue 5 set up lights and SCBA refilling, Duplin County EMS Medic 5 set up rehab. A water point and a tanker shuttle water supply were established. At the two-hour mark, the call was placed under control, the tanker task force was released. The four initial departments remained on scene and completed salvage and overhaul and assisted with the investigation of cause and origin.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Ramsey Street (US 117 Highway) in front of the station. Five minor injuries were reported. Teachey units controlled traffic till released by NCSHP.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department, Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department, Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to S. Dobson Chapel Road for a grass fire endangering a structure. Kenansville, Sarecta, and Beulaville units arrived and quickly extinguished the fire.
Teachey Volunteer Fire Department, Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to James Andrews Lane for a grass fire endangering a structure. Teachey Car 5 arrived and advised multiple structures endangered, crews arrived and quickly got the fire under control.
Teachey Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to John Deere Road for a brush fire. Teachey units quickly got the fire under control.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to W. NC 24 Highway near Bojangles for an MVC no injuries were reported. Warsaw units controlled traffic until released by law enforcement.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department responded to Blackmore Road for a carbon monoxide alarm activation, with patients experiencing symptoms. Warsaw units arrived and vented the structure, shut off the gas, and contacted the gas company. Once they were sure the structure was free of carbon monoxide the scene was turned over to the owner and the gas company.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Pender County for a vehicle fire at the intersection of Powers Road and Wallace Airport Road. During response Pender County advised possibly a second vehicle fire on Old Mill Road, Wallace units checked on both locations and assisted Pender County crews.
Potters Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Jones County for a grass fire endangering a structure, at the intersection of NC 41 W and Weyerhaeuser Road. Potters Hill units arrived and assisted with fire extinguishment.
Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to Red Hill Road for a brush/woods fire. The fire was extinguished.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Piney Grove Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to Juniper Road for a vehicle fire.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Sarecta Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to Cabin Street for a brush/woods fire. Sarecta units arrived and started a fire attack, forestry arrived and checked to ensure the fire was out and not going to burn more into the wood line. The on-call Duplin County Fire Marshal also responded to investigate the cause and origin. The fire was extinguished.
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to the intersection of S. NC 11 Highway and S. US 117 Highway for a brush/woods fire out of control. Wallace units arrived and extinguished the fire, NC Forestry arrived and ensured the fire was not going to spread. The fire was extinguished.
Kenansville Volunteer Fire Department responded to S. NC 50 Highway near Cool Springs Road for a vehicle fire. Kenansville Engine 1 and Engine 3 arrived to find a small grass fire under a vehicle, the fire was caused by the car’s exhaust system. The fire was extinguished.
Teachey Volunteer Fire Department responded to Calico Bay Road for a grass fire. Teachey units arrived and extinguished the fire and made sure it wouldn’t spread.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Sampson County for an MVC. Faison units arrived and assisted Sampson units.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Sampson County on Hunter Road for a brush fire, requesting a brush truck and tanker.
Albertson Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to a brush fire on N. NC 903 Highway. The fire was controlled and in agreement with NCFS.
Friday, Feb. 18
Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department, Lyman Volunteer Fire Department, Pin Hook Volunteer Fire Department, Northeast Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to Pickett Bay Road for a grass fire endangering a structure. Chinquapin Car 1 arrived and arrived to cancel all automatic aid units, Chinquapin proceed on. The fire was extinguished.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Wallace Volunteer Fire Department, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to Norwood Street in the area of Pizza Hut for an MVC. Wallace Engine 5 arrived and cleared the call upon Wallace Police Department’s request.
Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department and Faison Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Sampson County for a structure fire on Wilmington Road. Warsaw Tanker 1 and Faison Engine 2 assisted Sampson County.
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, Albertson Volunteer Fire Department, Pricetown Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to Garners Chapel Road for a grass fire endangering a structure. Pleasant Grove Car 1 arrived and canceled all automatic aid departments, Pleasant Grove units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Pin Hook Volunteer Fire Department, Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department, Northeast Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS, responded to a grass fire endangering a structure on George Dunn Sholar Road. Units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department came upon a grass fire on Firehouse Road as they were returning from a call in Pin Hook.
Beulaville Volunteer Fire Department, Lyman Volunteer Fire Department, Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a grass fire endangering a structure on Jackson Store Road. The fire was extinguished.
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Albertson Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, Pricetown Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a structure fire on Moore Lane. Units arrived and started fire extinguishment, the fire spread to the woods and the North Carolina Forestry Service and the on-call Duplin County Fire Marshal were requested to respond.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Albertson Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, Pricetown Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a residential structure fire. Pleasant Grove units arrived at a working fire, attack lines were pulled and a fire attack was started. The on-call Duplin County Fire Marshal was requested as well as the Red Cross to assist the occupants of the home. The fire was extinguished.
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Albertson Volunteer Fire Department, Oak Wolfe Volunteer Fire Department, Pricetown Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a structure fire on James Adams Lane, a camper was on fire endangering a mobile home. Units arrived to find a working fire. Attacks lines were pulled to combat the fire and provided structural protection to the mobile home. The on-call Duplin County Fire Marshal was requested to assist with the investigation.
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a woods fire on Lenard Rich Road, Magnolia Engine 3 and Tanker 3 arrived and tried to find access to the fire. Magnolia requested North Carolina Forestry Service as well. The fire was contained and controlled.
Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to a woods fire at the intersection of Alum Springs Road and Red Hill Road. Pleasant Grove Car 1 arrived at a large woods fire, requesting to dispatch North Carolina Forestry Service for plow and Air Support, Albertson, Oak Wolfe, Calypso, Pricetown, and Warsaw for brush trucks and tankers. Seven Springs moving to Pricetown to stand by, and Faison moving to Oak Wolfe to stand by. Sandy Bottom moving to Albertson for stand-by, forestry has a helicopter in use extinguishing what fire they can. At about the four-hour mark the fire was contained and Pleasant Grove, Pricetown, Albertson, Seven Springs, Sandy Bottom, and Warsaw units cleared the call, Oak Wolfe, Calypso, and North Carolina Forestry remained on scene to extinguish hotspots and contain the fire.
Faison Volunteer Fire Department, Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, Calypso Volunteer Fire Department, Piney Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Turkey Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to Ernest Thompson Lane for a grass fire.
Northeast Volunteer Fire Department responded to Phillip McClung Lane and S. NC 41 Highway for a broken telephone pole with wires down in the roadway. Northeast units cleared the wire from the roadway and contacted the phone company to come and replace the pole.
Potters Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded mutual aid to Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Rescue on Watering Pond Road for a brush fire. Potters Hill units responded and assisted with fire control and extinguishment.
Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department and North Carolina Forestry Service responded to a brush/woods fire on Teachey Loop Road. Greenevers Engine 2 arrived and requested Rose Hill for their brush truck. The Forestry Service was requested for the plow. Command requested Northeast for a brush truck as well.
Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department, Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department, and Duplin County EMS responded to a vehicle and structure fire on Blind Bridge Road. Magnolia units arrived and controlled the fire.