Tuesday, May 31
Greenevers VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on S. NC 11 Highway. A single vehicle crashed into a residence’s porch, and minor injuries were reported. Greenevers units arrived and checked on hazards from the vehicle and structural integrity.
Pleasant Grove VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to Bennett’s Bridge Road for a child with their head stuck in a chair. Pleasant Grove units arrived and extracted the child from the chair and EMS checked them out.
Pleasant Grove VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to NC 11 & 903 Highway near Woodland Church Road for an MVC tractor-trailer jackknifed in the ditch. Pleasant Grove units arrived and assisted EMS, controlled traffic, and checked for hazards.
Rose Hill VFD, Teachey VFD, Wallace VFD, Greenevers VFD, North East VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to South Railroad East Street for a residential structure fire, possible grease fire. Rose Hill PD on scene working structure fire.
Fountaintown FD responded to mutual aid in Onslow County, Remington Way for an ATV accident. Fountaintown Rescue 12 responded to the call.
Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Rose Hill VFD, North East VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to a commercial structure fire on Norwood Street. Wallace units arrived and found light smoke in the building and an electrical burning smell. The problem was located and corrected, and all mutual aid units were canceled.
Faison VFD responded to Center Street at Dollar General for a dog locked in a non-running vehicle. Faison units arrived and assisted law enforcement.
Wednesday, June 1
Warsaw VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to NC 24 Highway at the Interstate 40 Rest Area for an MVC, two vehicles unknown injuries. Warsaw Engine 3 arrived and found two vehicles in the roadway, EMS on scene treating patients.
Greenevers VFD responded to farm equipment on fire on Pasture Branch Road, will be a combine the field is also on fire. Greenevers units arrived and found a working combine and field fire. Units extinguished the fire and the investigation was completed.
North East VFD, Wallace VFD, Teachey VFD, Rose Hill VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Muscadine Trail for a residential structure fire, fire in an electrical outlet. North East Engine 3 arrived and advised fire out on arrival, cancel all automatic aid departments.
Pink Hill VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to a brush fire. Once the fire was controlled NCFS and DCEMS were canceled.
Pin Hook VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Deep Bottom Road for a single-vehicle MVC in a ditch. Pin Hook Car 1 arrived and reported the vehicle was leaving the scene.
Pleasant Grove VFD responded to Kater Dunn Road for farm equipment on fire, will be a tractor and hay baler. Pleasant Grove units arrived and extinguished the fire, Duplin County Fire Marshal was called to assist with the investigation.
Thursday, June 2
Pink Hill VFD responded to Tapp Farm Road at Kitty Noecker Road for heavy black smoke in the area. Pink Hill Car 3 arrived in the area to investigate, he found a wheat field being burned off that was controlled.
Beulaville VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to Durwood Evans Road for a possible woods fire. Beulaville units arrived and found a fast-moving woods fire, units started fire extinguishment. NCFS arrived with a plow and cut a fire break around the fire.
Greenevers VFD responded to Stockinghead Road for a small grass fire on the side of the roadway. Greenevers units arrived and extinguished the fire.
Wallace VFD and Teachey VFD responded mutual aid to Pender County on NC 11 Highway for a grass fire endangering a structure.
Teachey VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to a field fire on Bay Road. Teachey units arrived and found a large field and requested brush trucks from Wallace VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Greenevers VFD, and North East VFD. Units remained on the scene for about 4 hours to get the fire under control, NCFS used a plow to cut a fire break around the fire.
Pink Hill VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to a brush fire. Pink Hill units arrived and extinguished the fire, once NCFS arrived and controlled the fire, all Pink Hill units cleared the call.
Albertson VFD and Duplin County EMS responded to Seth Turner Road at the Albertson Recreation Complex for a vehicle fire with a burn patient. Albertson units arrived and extinguished the fire, the patient was treated by EMS.
Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to E. NC 24 Highway at Edwards Road for an MVC vehicle versus a pedestrian. During the response, the call was updated to a vehicle versus a motorcycle. Units arrived and set up traffic control and assisted EMS with patient care. A second EMS unit was requested.
Friday, June 3
Beulaville VFD, Chinquapin VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC tractor-trailer versus a passenger vehicle, with unknown injuries or pin ins. Beulaville units arrived and found no pin ins, and the roadway was completely blocked, units closed the road at Catherine Square Road and Jackson Store Road while the roadway was being cleaned. EMS requested an air medical helicopter to land at the helicopter landing pad at Beulaville Fire Station.
Beulaville VFD, Sarecta VFD, Lyman VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Greenleaf Apartments for a possible structure fire. Beulaville PD advised it was a wheat field burning to cancel all units.
Calypso VFD responded to NC 403 Highway for a possible field fire. Calypso Car 1 arrived and found a controlled wheat field burning and canceled all units.
Beulaville VFD, Potters Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, Duplin County Fire Marshal, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC tractor-trailer versus passenger vehicle on E. NC 24 Highway at Fountaintown Road. EMS on scene requesting Air Medical Helicopter to meet them at Beulaville Fire Station landing pad. Potters Hill units diverted to the BFD landing zone as Beulaville had the accident under control. The helicopter could not fly due to weather.
Rose Hill VFD responded to a large tree and power lines down in the roadway on Charity Road. Units arrived and waited for the power company to arrive and closed the roadway down. The power company removed the lines and the tree was removed from the roadway.
Saturday, June 4
Warsaw VFD responded to a tree in the roadway on W. North Street. Warsaw units arrived and cleared the tree from the roadway.
Pink Hill VFD responded to Kitty Noecker Road for a tree blocking the roadway. Pink Hill units arrived and removed the tree from the roadway.
Pin Hook VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Cypress Creek Road. Pin Hook units arrived and assisted EMS and controlled traffic.
Faison VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to N. US 117 Highway near the Goshen Swamp Bridge for an MVC with unknown injuries reported. Faison units arrived and controlled a fuel leak and controlled traffic.
Sunday, June 5
Rose Hill VFD, Magnolia VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to an MVC on Interstate 40 eastbound lanes. Rose Hill Car 1 arrived and advised the vehicle was off the roadway and no one was around the vehicle.
Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Lodge Street and N. West Street for a two-vehicle MVC with unknown injuries reported. Teachey units arrived and assisted with patient care, traffic control, and checking for hazards.
Sarecta VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of N. Blizzardtown Road N. NC 111 Highway for a single vehicle into a tree MVC. Sarecta Car 1 arrived and advised cancel fire department, vehicle off the roadway, and EMS to respond to check the patient out.