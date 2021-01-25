KENANSVILLE — Two Duplin County firefighters are being called heroes after rescuing a disabled man from a fire in his home on Friday night in Kenansville.
First responders from Kenansville, Warsaw, Magnolia, Sarecta and Greenevers Fire Departments were called to a structure fire on South NC Hwy. 50 just outside Kenansville at around 6:20 p.m.
Warsaw Firefighter Blake Phillips and Faison Fire Chief Lee Kennedy, who was riding with Warsaw VFD Friday night, entered the home to begin the interior attack.
“It was a group effort, really,” Kennedy said. “We got to the man and were able to get him out. We heard him holler and we were able to get to him.”
The man told Kennedy that he couldn’t use his legs and had crawled into the room where he was found, but couldn’t make it out on his own, due to the heavy smoke inside the structure. He was confined to a wheelchair, Phillips said.
“We were not told anyone was in the house, so we were lucky that he was able to call out to us,” Kennedy said.
Phillips said that he and Kennedy were the first firefighters to make it into the mobile home, pulling an attack line in with them. “The smoke and fire was so intense, it kind of knocked us down, and I hit my head on a chandelier,” he recalled. “I told Chief Kennedy to look out for a chandelier that was on the floor and that’s when the victim started yelling for help. He heard me talking and saw the light from my helmet.”
They found the man in another room, and were able to carry him out by his torso and legs. “I never actually saw the man,” Phillips said. “It was so dark in there because of the smoke and when we got him out, EMS was standing by and they took him on to the hospital.”
“[Phillips’] and Chief Kennedy’s actions help save a life that otherwise would not have made it to see tomorrow,” Warsaw Fire Department shared on its Facebook page. “The victim’s own words were that he ‘had pulled himself as far as he could and that if it was his time to go... then it was his time.’”
The man was transported to Vidant Duplin Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, including some smoke inhalation.
“We are blessed to have heroes among us. We are proud that some of them wear our patch,” Warsaw FD stated. “We are in awe of the way that multiple departments can come together for a great cause.”
Kenansville’s Deputy Fire Chief Billy Ray Chambers, who was the incident commander on the scene, also took to Facebook to express his gratitude: “I would like to praise the efforts of my department and all of the other departments involved. I am proud to be a part of such a group that would lay down their own life for that of another.”
“The citizens of Duplin County, as well as our county and government officials, should recognize the dedication to training and professionalism of the volunteer departments to protect life and property of Duplin County,” Chambers added. As the Deputy Chief of Kenansville Fire Department, I would like to express my appreciation to Faison Fire Department Chief Lee Kennedy and to Warsaw Fire Department member Blake Phillips for saving the life of one of our citizens. They are a true example of what each fire department member commits to when they make the choice to become a part of the family.”
Phillips said it was rewarding to know that he helped save the man’s life. “If we had not been there, he definitely wouldn’t have made it out,” he said. “Very rarely does a volunteer fire department save a life, because the person is usually deceased by the time we get there. But thankfully, this time, by the grace of God, we were able to get him out in time.”