ROSE HILL — Heated discussions erupted at the Rose Hill Town Hall meeting earlier this month. The meeting room was a packed house with people standing outside.
The hot topic for the night was the ongoing project to bring a new firehouse to town. For the last few years, officials with the volunteer fire department, Rose Hill Firemen Inc., have been weighing its options on how they can build a new firehouse.
Many believe the current station is both unfit and unsafe for the duties of the firefighters. Retired firefighter, Travis Chestnut, complained that the fire station was too small for the new size that fire trucks are being made.
Many residents of the town spoke up in regards to the situation. While most were in attendance were in support of the project, there are some residents of the town who feel differently. The proposed location for the new fire station is at time square, a staple in the community, tourist location, and the home of where events and festivals such as the Poultry Jubilee are held. Not only is it the official location for the “World’s Largest Frying Pan,” but it houses a community building that is used for a variety of events. So some residents, even though they may support the station, are against the proposed location which has caused a lot of division between the town and the community.
“When I was 18 we would clean and wash the trucks, and we got on this little thing right here (referencing a firemen decal on his shirt), it might not mean a lot to some people, but the pride that goes along with this thing here that says firemen, these boys have got that. The rest of them, the town just don’t get that. They keep pushing back on them boys. It ain’t going to be long, you can load all the steel back on these trucks and send them on back because you ain’t gonna need it because they going to throw their hands up and quit. I mean, they’re just tired,” stated Chestnut.
The reason this particular location was chosen is that the town already owned the land, thus saving a lot of money on the overall project. If they chose another location, they would have to also buy land and try to find a central location to their district, the Rosemary District.
Getting the money for the project has also been a challenge according to Town Administrator, John Bauer. The fire station is currently a volunteer non-profit organization of its own. Because of that, the new fire department will not be funded through the town but instead through a loan from the state, another misconception of those opposed to the project. Several public hearings have been held to discuss the new firehouse with the community. A few years ago the local residents started paying a fire tax which is what will be used to pay back the $3,085,000 needed to build it. The US Department of Agriculture is who will be funding the 40-year loan.
Resident, Mandy Riverbank, was one of the first to speak up at the meeting and express her opinion. She had concerns about what would happen if the loan wasn’t approved and why the materials were already purchased even though the funding was not yet available.
“I think you need to have a secondary plan. We already have steel on the ground. We already have materials that we have bought to construct this property, so what’s your plan if they don’t find the grant money. Because it sounds like you can’t afford to build it if you don’t have the grant money portion. That’s all I have to say,” stated Riverbank.
Bauer quickly responded to her comments.
“We’ll just say to the engineer or design firm, take it back. But if those materials wouldn’t have been ordered when they did, it would have been another $150,000. engineer or design firm, take it back. But if those materials wouldn’t have been ordered when they did, it would have been another $150,000, and the way the things are in the world right now, it would have delayed the process another six months,” Bauer stated.
There has been unrest in the town over whether or not the longevity of the Poultry Festival will last if the fire station takes over Town Square. According to the board, the fire station plans to continue serving the community by participating in the Poultry Jubilee and plan to still allow it to be hosted on the property.
“Oh yeah, the fire department has represented that the Jubilee will still be held there. That was discussed in meetings and things like that. They are still going to have the frying pan. They are still planning to cook the chicken. The volunteer firemen are still looking to do all that,” Bauer said.