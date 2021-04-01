Several firefighters in Duplin County and those of surrounding counties recently spent a weekend training as two different trainings were held.Faison Fire held a Hands on pumps class that consisted of classroom and practical evaluations at the fire station. Pink Hill Fire held a live fire training burn on US 258 Highway at Jonestown Road in Lenoir County. Firefighters from Deep Run, Potters Hill, and Hargetts Crossroad also attended this evaluation. A day later, Beulaville firefighters head an aerial ladder training with the assistance of Northeast Fire Tower and Rose Hill. Firefighters from Potters Hill, Fountaintown, Lyman, Kenansville and Albertson were at the training.