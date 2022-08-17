KENANSVILLE – The first two cases of the monkeypox virus in Duplin County have been confirmed by the Duplin County Health Department. Currently there are 188 confirmed cases in the state of North Carolina.
“We are coded yellow on the state website," said Simmons-Kornegay Simmons-Kornegay, Duplin County Health Department director, about the viral illness. Simmons-Kornegay explained that data shows monkeypox is predominantly affecting men between the ages of 30 and 49.
According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, monkeypox typically presents itself with flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and unexplained sores, bumps or blisters filled with fluid that initially may look like pimples.
Monkeypox can be spread person-to-person through body fluids, items that have been in contact with infected fluids or lesion crusts, and respiratory droplets.
The incubation period is usually one to two weeks but can range from five to 21 days. People with monkeypox are infectious from the start of symptoms, before the rash has formed until the scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of skin has formed.
The latest data from the NCDHHS shows that as of Aug. 9, all monkeypox cases in the state have been males. Of those cases, 59% were men between the ages of 30-49, 37% were males in the 18-29 age group and 4% were men 50 years old and up. Data shows that 70% of infection cases affected African-American males, and 21% white males.
Health authorities encourage people who have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with the virus to get tested.
Vaccinations to protect and reduce the severity of the virus are available for those who have had close contact in the past two weeks with someone diagnosed with the virus. Vaccinations are also available for gay/bisexual men and transgender individuals who in the last 90 days report the following: having multiple sex partners, anonymous sex, being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection, or receiving medications to prevent HIV infection.
The term monkeypox came from the late 50s, when the virus was first discovered in monkeys. Originally, monkeypox was found in small mammals such as rodents. Historically most cases of monkeypox occurred after a person came into contact with an infected wild animal or animal product.
For more information about testing and vaccination, contact the Duplin County Health Department at 910-296-2130.