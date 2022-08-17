What does monkeypox look like
NCDHHS

KENANSVILLE – The first two cases of the monkeypox virus in Duplin County have been confirmed by the Duplin County Health Department. Currently there are 188 confirmed cases in the state of North Carolina.

“We are coded yellow on the state website," said Simmons-Kornegay Simmons-Kornegay, Duplin County Health Department director, about the viral illness. Simmons-Kornegay explained that data shows monkeypox is predominantly affecting men between the ages of 30 and 49.

