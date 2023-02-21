WALLACE - Members of the Duplin County Emergency Medical Services and the North Topsail Beach Fire Department are mourning the loss of first responder Billy Roth, who was killed in a traffic accident on Sunday, Feb. 19, on his way to work a shift with Duplin County EMS.
"Billy had a servants heart. He was always willing to help out when needed all you had to do was call him," said Brandon McMahon, Duplin County Emergency Medical Services director. "Billy was a soft spoken and humble person. He will be remembered by his family here at Duplin for his smile and that mustache. Even though he only worked here for a short time, he impacted the hearts and lives of many while he was here. Billy will be missed by all."
Roth was a full-time Lieutenant with the North Topsail Beach Fire Department in Onslow County and a part-time EMT Basic at Duplin County EMS since last August.
The tragic accident happened near the Bojangles on NC 41 Highway at I-40, just a few short miles from Roth's work place. The first responder was riding his motorcycle to work when the driver of a Dodge pickup truck pulled into the path of his motorcycle and went into a complete stop. Roth's motorcycle struck the Dodge between the front grill and the passenger headlight.
According to Captain David Morgan with the Wallace Police Department the driver of the pickup truck didn't see the motorcycle. There was no speeding, or impairment involved.
"He was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to yield," said Captain Morgan.