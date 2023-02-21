WALLACE - Members of the Duplin County Emergency Medical Services and the North Topsail Beach Fire Department are mourning the loss of first responder Billy Roth, who was killed in a traffic accident on Sunday, Feb. 19, on his way to work a shift with Duplin County EMS.

"Billy had a servants heart. He was always willing to help out when needed all you had to do was call him," said Brandon McMahon, Duplin County Emergency Medical Services director. "Billy was a soft spoken and humble person. He will be remembered by his family here at Duplin for his smile and that mustache. Even though he only worked here for a short time, he impacted the hearts and lives of many while he was here. Billy will be missed by all."

