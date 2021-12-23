KENANSVILLE — The Stanford-Duplin Extension Community Association recently held an appreciation dinner at Duplin County Cooperative Extension, Ed Emory Auditorium to recognize five outstanding volunteers for their contributions to the association.
The volunteers honored during the special event are Delilah Gomes, Annie Pickett, Mae Bell Satchel, Helen Ford and Eloise Coston,
“Their outstanding service and their great legacy will be remembered,” read a Stanford-Duplin ECA press release. “These ladies leave a great legacy of gifts, time, and talents to ECA. They have worn many hats over the years.”
The North Carolina Extension Community Association is a creative group with focus on strengthening families’ quality of life by empowering them and providing continuing education, leadership development and community service.
For over a century the ECA, which is part of a statewide volunteer organization, has helped individuals through community projects such as assisting in preparing nutritious foods for school children, sewing for nursing homes, knitting hats and more.
For more information, visit go.ncsu.edu/DuplinECA.