ROSE HILL — The House of Raeford Farms FLOCK in Duplin County announced the first three winners of FLOCK Cares, a new outreach program that recognizes Duplin residents who demonstrate exceptional sacrifice in the service to others or exemplify integrity and commitment.
Julie Davis, Lee Gavin, and Jeff Gore are the first recipients chosen to receive the FLOCK Cares recognition.
Davis works at Wallace-Rose Hill High School and has more than 20 years of service, nine of those as the school’s media coordinator. Lee Gavin is a 12-year firefighter with Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, where he continues to serve the community. Jeff Gore is a lab technician at House of Raeford’s Rose Hill lab. Gore was nominated for his strong commitment to his work and for going out of his way to help others.
According to Dave Witter, House of Raeford Farms manager, the program is designed to honor those who serve, often without any recognition.
“These individuals are dedicated to serving their fellow citizens without regard to age, gender, race, economic background, or any of those areas that often divide us,” Witter said.
Each month FLOCK Cares will choose three individuals to acknowledge with the help of local leadership, where the individual serves, who will guide FLOCK in their selections.
According to Ritter, to give back to the community, FLOCK teamed up with local businesses to “award a combined total of $1,000 in gift cards and certificates to three honorees each month.
The gift cards will be redeemable locally at grocery stores, restaurants, and gas stations, just to name a few.
The initial program is focused on Duplin County.
“We may expand this to our locations across the southeast US,” said Witter.
“Tom Teachey, our Director of Community Outreach, initiates contact with organizations our company has relationships with and then lets them choose a suitable honoree from their ranks,” said Witter.