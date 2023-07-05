...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the
following counties, Duplin and Onslow.
* WHEN...Until 600 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 420 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Jacksonville, Wallace, Half Moon, New River Station, Pumpkin
Center, Camp Lejeune Center, Piney Green, Swansboro, Hubert,
Rose Hill, Richlands, Beulaville, Cypress Creek, Catherine
Lake, Verona, Kellum, Midway Park, Chinquapin, Albert J Ellis
Airport and Richlands South.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Duplin County in eastern North Carolina...
Northwestern Onslow County in eastern North Carolina...
* Until 645 PM EDT.
* At 449 PM EDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain in In the vicinity of Raintree Rd and
Gumbranch Rd . Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Emergency management reported.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Jacksonville, Half Moon, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Richlands,
Beulaville, Catherine Lake, Cypress Creek, Kellum, Chinquapin,
Albert J Ellis Airport, Richlands South and Lyman.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Jones,
northwestern Onslow and southeastern Duplin Counties through 530 PM
EDT...
At 437 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Albert J Ellis Airport, or 13 miles west of Half Moon, moving east at
20 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Jacksonville, New River Station, Half Moon, Pumpkin Center, Camp
Lejeune Center, Richlands, Beulaville, Kellum, Cypress Creek, Verona,
Catherine Lake, Chinquapin, Potters Hill, Petersburg, Albert J Ellis
Airport, Richlands South, Lyman, Haws Run and Loco VFD.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FOCUS Broadband completes two GREAT grant projects in Duplin
On July 5, FOCUS Broadband announced that the company completed work to bring fiber optic high-speed internet to rural communities near Magnolia, Rose Hill and Teachey.
These projects were made possible through two grants totaling more than $2.5 million dollars awarded through the Growing Rural Economies through Access to Technology (GREAT) Grant Program as well as the Special Supplementary Round of the GREAT Grant Program.