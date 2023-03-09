KENANSVILLE — One of the main topics of discussion at the Feb. 20 Board of County Commissioners Meeting was the expansion of broadband internet service in the Chinquapin area.
Kris Ward, Director of Business Development with FOCUS Broadband requested permission from the Board to place an optical line termination switch at the old Chinquapin Elementary School site to facilitate the expansion of service in the area.
Ward explained that FOCUS Broadband’s engineers identified a site in county-owned property in the Chinquapin area, where the fiber optic switch can be located. An optical line termination serves as the central hub of a fiber network. All the main fiber lines originate there and facilitate broadband internet service to a 20- to 25-mile ratio.
The commissioners approved Ward’s request, which will enable FOCUS Broadband to complete the final design of the project to submit to the state for approval and they hope will be released for funding by the North Carolina Department of Information Technology this spring (NC-DIT).
“We currently have service available to almost 1,400 addresses in Duplin County and we have about 60 miles of fiber already constructed. The Chinquapin is the last of the three GREAT (Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology) Grant projects and that project is funded through ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds,” said Ward.
According to documents, FOCUS Broadband was recently awarded a grant through the NC-DIT, GREAT Grant Program totaling $4 million to provide a 100% fiber optic network to more than 900 residents and businesses located in the rural communities of Chinquapin, Cypress Creek and Beulaville area. Duplin County appropriated $150,000 of its ARPA funds as a match for this project and FOCUS Broadband will contribute $535,000 in matching funds to complete the project.
Other topics covered during the meeting:
- A public hearing was scheduled for March 20 to receive public comments about naming a lane in the 200 Block Henry Middleton Road in Warsaw: Monroe Moore Lane.
- The Board approved the FY 2024 consolidated agreement presented by Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Health Director. The agreement was made between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Child and Family Well-Being (DCFW) and Division of Public Health, and the Duplin County Health Department for maintaining and promoting public health.
- A grant for $5,000 from the Delta Dental Foundation Smiles for Kids was accepted by the Board on behalf of the Duplin County Health Department. According to Simmons-Kornegay, the funding will provide dental screenings to children through the Duplin County School System as well as purchase the necessary supplies to move forward with providing dental education and outreach.
- The Board moved to accept an agreement addendum revision which provides funding for $2,035 to the health department. This is part of North Carolina’s Ukrainian Supplemental Funds to enhance screening and treatment for active tuberculosis disease and latent TB infections.
- The Board accepted the Additional Supplemental Nutrition Program for WIC Funding for $23,489 on behalf of the Duplin County Health Department. The addendum provides funds that will enhance the Health Department’s ability to provide supplemental nutritious foods, nutrition education, and referrals to health care for low-income persons during critical periods of growth and development.
- $51,515.84 in grant funds from the Duke Endowment were approved by the Board on behalf of the Duplin County Health Department. The board also approved the request to create a Public Health Educator III position to serve as the Duplin Coalition for Health Program Coordinator.
- A public hearing was scheduled for March 6 to receive comments on a request by the Duplin County
Economic Development Commission to enter into a Performance Agreement with Project Freeze. Project Freeze involves an existing industry in Duplin County that is a grower and packer of fresh and frozen produce. According to Scotty Summerlin, Economic Development Director, to continue to meet the increased demand for fresh and frozen produce, Project Freeze plans to expand their industry in Duplin County. Project Freeze anticipates the creation of 19 new jobs and local investment of approximately $2 million in Duplin County. The Building Reuse Grant program requires a 5% cash match directly from the County. $133,000 is being offered by NC Commerce. Duplin County’s portion of the grant would be $6,650.
- The Duplin County Library was approved to employ a summer intern for 13 weeks.
- Laura Jones, Duplin County Libraries Director’s request for Duplin County Libraries to become permanently fine-free was approved. According to Jones, the library’s fine-free campaign was overwhelmingly positive and making the fine-free status a permanent condition would encourage family literacy.
- The Board adopted a resolution recognizing the community of Safe. County Manager Davis Brinson explained that Suzanne Colwell, a Duplin County native requested the NC Department of Transportation to replace the community name designation sign, which is missing. To replace the sign, NCDOT requirements must be met first. One of the requirements is that a resolution is submitted to the Division Engineer by the County Commissioners’ office recognizing the community.