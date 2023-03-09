KENANSVILLE — One of the main topics of discussion at the Feb. 20 Board of County Commissioners Meeting was the expansion of broadband internet service in the Chinquapin area.

Kris Ward, Director of Business Development with FOCUS Broadband requested permission from the Board to place an optical line termination switch at the old Chinquapin Elementary School site to facilitate the expansion of service in the area.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com