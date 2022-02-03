KENANSVILLE — “Over the next couple of years, the state of North Carolina will have an excellent opportunity to end the digital divide in counties like Duplin County,” said Kris Ward, business development director with Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation.
Ward appeared in front of the Board of County Commissioners on Monday, Jan. 24, to provide updates for current projects and request the approval of a proposed Deed of Easement between Duplin County and ATMC.
The deed will authorize the placement of an optical line terminal fiber switch on property owned by Duplin County to support additional high-speed internet in Duplin.
Last year, after the Board voted to allow the OLT, County Manager Davis Brinson and ATMC worked collaboratively to identify a site for its location.
The proposed Deed of Easement, previously reviewed by the county’s attorney, was approved unanimously by the Board.
Ward opened his presentation highlighting the recent company name change from ATMC to Focus Broadband as part of their rebranding strategy and remarked the new name does not change or alter their ongoing projects for Duplin.
“We are now known as Focus Broadband as of the first of the year,” said Ward explaining that the name change was to align with their focus for the future, which is fiber optic internet.
Ward also spoke about two grant projects that are currently under development.
“Our two grant projects will serve approximately 1,000 residents and businesses in Duplin. It’s about 4.4 million for both projects,” Ward said.
The grants Ward refers to are funds awarded to ATMC through the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (NC GREAT) grant program in 2020 to expand high-speed internet to unserved and underserved residents and businesses east and west of Magnolia, Rose Hill, and Teachey.
These two grants, which total $2.5 million, plus the matching funds from ATMC, will allow for a fiber-optic network with speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second to be completed by the end of 2022.
Last year in March, “we assumed the pandemic will be under control when vaccinations became widely available early last year, but since then we have learned that COVID was not slowed down by vaccinations and covid continues to disrupt our economy,” said Ward.
He addressed the negative impact of the pandemic and the nationwide supply chain shortages.
“Supply chain issues have not improved as the pandemic continues to affect negatively every aspect of the construction process,” said Ward. “Lead times for supplies has lengthened from just a few weeks to well over a year for fiber optic cable.”
He explained that this project requires them to use materials that are manufactured in the U.S., and those manufacturers have 65-70 weeks lead time for fiber optic cables.
“Finding contractors has also been very difficult,” said Ward. “We’re experiencing the tightening of the labor market like we have never faced before. The works crews that we have here were recently hit with COVID like most people in the public, so there’s been some ups and downs.”
Ward reported there is a total of 42 construction phases and three OLT sites in all of Duplin County with some of the first phases in the process of being completed.
“Our goal remains to complete the project by the end of this year and every contractor we have working for us knows that is the guideline on the deadline,” he added.
He also commended the job of the Department of Transportation crews in Duplin County for their hard work and for their speed when compared to other areas.
“Your DOT crews here are excellent to work with, and they turn around encroachments in a matter of
a few weeks versus a matter of a few months,” said Ward. “That is the light at the end of the rainbow here for us.”
Ward stated that ATMC has more plans for Duplin County and is working hard to add additional areas of service when the NC GREAT and ReConnect grants’ application window opens up at the state level.