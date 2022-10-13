WALLACE — Focused Addiction Recovery (FAR), a new behavioral health treatment center, recently opened its headquarters in Wallace. The new facility seeks to facilitate access to specialized care in rural areas by addressing some of the common barriers to treatment.
Thomas “Woody” Ference Jr., FAR chief executive officer, shared that built-in operating efficiencies enable FAR’s rates to be significantly below market.
“We have purposely not located in a larger city, and thus our facility related expenses are low in comparison,” said Ference. “We have negotiated hard but fairly with our vendor supplier partners asking them to sharpen their pencils as we are a de novo treatment center. We are being supported by best -in-class vendor supplier partners whose leading edge, industry-specific technologies, experiences and processes create large operating efficiencies.”
Ference added that they negotiated senior leadership compensation that emphasizes risk-based profit sharing/ownership interest vs traditional non-risk based, off-the -payroll, high fixed rate salaries.
“Our leaders have an ownership stake in our success,” he added.
He also explained that they have outsourced select business functions so that they pay for support services only on an as-needed basis.
While clinical treatment is a proven method for getting affected individuals well, according to Ference something that makes FAR unique is their best practices approach.
“We did not completely reinvent the wheel... What we have done is taken the best of different programs from around the country and put them all into one center,” said Ference. “By utilizing best practices in all service areas harvested from a multitude of different centers, we can have optimized treatment for each patient.”
Ference shared that he believes some “centers treat patients as just another number thereby creating cultures that have a lack of individuality and non-recognition of personalized needs.” But at their facility, they provide various recreational activities for the patients and even allow them to use mobile devices on a monitored basis.
At FAR they can treat patients between the ages of 18 and 64. According to Ference, people who don’t have health insurance and have not qualified for Medicaid must pay in cash to receive services, just like in other treatment centers.
“FAR fills the niche by offering its cash paying clients clinical services at a fair price,” Ference noted.
According to Ference every patient has a 100% success rate based on his or her willingness to change and embrace recovery.
The national average recidivism rate is between 40% and 60%.
“Our goal is to significantly lower this rate. To help achieve this goal, we will be providing a robust aftercare service. Many treatment centers provide 30 / 60 day treatment programs and then discharge the patient who is then left to his / her own devices. Patients often return to the same dangerous local environment as before but without continuing clinical support from the treatment center that just discharged them. Instead, FAR will offer its clients the option of continuing with their clinical therapy on an outpatient basis either on-site or via Telehealth. Recovery is a lifelong proposition,” he added.
FAR is able to provide up to 24 in house care at the SACOT/SAIOP level and the number will grow thanks to their Telehealth capacity which is over 100.
“We hope to never grow much more than 40 at this location as FAR would start to lose its focus on individualized treatment. We feel that smaller is better in terms of truly being able to connect with our patients,” Ference said.
FAR’s leadership team brings well over 100 years of combined industry experience.
“Our experiences range from having been patients ourselves many years ago, holding executive level positions at facilities, and having ownership stakes in facilities. We have lived the treatment experience from the inside out and outside in. We feel we have unique insights into this industry,” said Ference about the team of five.
Ference closing message is “You don’t have to do this alone. There is affordable private care available where you are not just another number. Do not wait until it is too late. Addiction can progress slowly or quickly, by the time you realize your loved one is having an issue, they are already a long way into the addiction cycle. If FAR is not an appropriate fit, we are dedicated to helping you or your loved one find someone who can.”
FAR is an accredited substance use disorder treatment center licensed in the State of North Carolina to provide partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient program, outpatient program including total mental health, Telehealth therapy, client monitoring and aftercare.
FAR teaches patients a combination of skills with a holistic approach looking at multidisciplinary individualized treatment plans to break addictive patterns and treat co-occurring disorders.
The program provides access to objective interventionists, fitness and faith-based recovery tracks, experiential recreational activities, long-term after care via Telehealth, and access to high quality, monitored, safe and supportive housing.
For more information, contact FAR’s admissions staff at 910-720-4327.