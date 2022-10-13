FAR

Focused Addiction Recovery is a new behavioral health treatment center headquartered in Wallace, N.C.

WALLACE — Focused Addiction Recovery (FAR), a new behavioral health treatment center, recently opened its headquarters in Wallace. The new facility seeks to facilitate access to specialized care in rural areas by addressing some of the common barriers to treatment.

Thomas “Woody” Ference Jr., FAR chief executive officer, shared that built-in operating efficiencies enable FAR’s rates to be significantly below market.

