Steve Foley, CEO/President of Bragg Mutual Federal Credit Union, has been named CEO of the Year (under $250 million in assets) by the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions. Elected by the NAFCU Awards Committee which consists of a nationwide panel of Credit Union CEOs, Foley is being recognized for his vision, leadership and management that has led to 107% growth from 2018 to 2022.
“We knew when we hired Steve four years ago, we had someone who would lead our credit union to new levels of success,” said Bragg Mutual Chairman John Szoka. “His dedicated efforts are reflected in the continued success of Bragg Mutual FCU demonstrating thoughtful leadership skills, as well as developing new ideas that are beneficial to our organization’s growth.”
Leading the Fayetteville-based credit union with $110 million in total assets, Foley is being recognized as CEO of the Year among credit unions under $250 million in assets.
Under Foley’s direction, the credit union upgraded digital banking services, expanded the Field of Membership, diversified the loan portfolio, reduced expenses, and placed a stronger commitment to compliance. Furthermore, the credit union has seen a greater focus on employees, from quality education and training to an emphasis on outstanding member service to fostering a culture of teamwork. As a result, the credit union has seen record loan and asset growth during the past two years.
“Steve has led our credit union into becoming one of the fastest growing credit unions in our state,” Szoka said. “To be selected as the national award winner by his credit union peers reflects his exemplary services on behalf of our members.” Bragg Mutual is now the 23rd largest credit union in North Carolina.
Earlier this year the credit union expanded to serve 301 census tracts throughout the Carolinas and opened a fifth location in Kenansville, NC.
“Our team here at Bragg Mutual has tremendous spirit, dedication and servant hearts, which is how we’ve achieved the success we’ve experienced over the past four years,” Foley said. “I am truly grateful to have a team that is looking to improve the lives of many in our region.”
Foley will be honored during NAFCU’s Congressional Caucus in Washington, D.C., Sept. 11-14, and will be featured in the September-October edition of The NAFCU Journal magazine.
Bragg Mutual Federal Credit Union located in Liberty Square Shopping Center in Kenansville will have their grand opening on Friday, Sept. 2. As part of the grand opening the Kenansville-Duplin County Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon. Light refreshments will be served.