Steve Foley

Steve Foley

 Contributed

Steve Foley, CEO/President of Bragg Mutual Federal Credit Union, has been named CEO of the Year (under $250 million in assets) by the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions. Elected by the NAFCU Awards Committee which consists of a nationwide panel of Credit Union CEOs, Foley is being recognized for his vision, leadership and management that has led to 107% growth from 2018 to 2022.

“We knew when we hired Steve four years ago, we had someone who would lead our credit union to new levels of success,” said Bragg Mutual Chairman John Szoka. “His dedicated efforts are reflected in the continued success of Bragg Mutual FCU demonstrating thoughtful leadership skills, as well as developing new ideas that are beneficial to our organization’s growth.”