Food drive brings Easter help

The Duplin County Health Department hosted an Easter Resource and Food Box drive on Thursday, April 6 at the Duplin Events Center.

KENANSVILLE — Hundreds of food boxes filled with fresh produce, fruits, meat, dairy products, and other pantry items lined the arena at the Duplin Events Center as staff members with the Health Department and Eastern Carolina Human Services Agency, worked tirelessly to put the boxes together and distribute them during the Easter Resource and Food Box drive on Thursday, April 6.

“We served 325 families with Food Boxes,” said Maury Castillo, Health Department Public Health Educator & Equity Coordinator. “This food drive was made in collaboration with Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries and the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.”

