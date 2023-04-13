Food drive brings Easter help

KENANSVILLE — Hundreds of food boxes filled with fresh produce, fruits, meat, dairy products, and other pantry items lined the arena at the Duplin Events Center as staff members with the Health Department and Eastern Carolina Human Services Agency, worked tirelessly to put the boxes together and distribute them during the Easter Resource and Food Box drive on Thursday, April 6.
“We served 325 families with Food Boxes,” said Maury Castillo, Health Department Public Health Educator & Equity Coordinator. “This food drive was made in collaboration with Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries and the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.”
The boxes, packed with nutritional items, were given to Duplin County residents on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We also had different organizations in the community come to share their resources with participants that came through the line,” she added.
Among the organizations that provided information and resources to participants were Eastern Carolina Human Service Agency Inc., ECU Duplin Hospital, Duplin County Partnership for Children, Duplin County Social Services, Safe Haven, Duplin County WIC, Manos Unidas, and NC Healthy Blue.
“I would like to thank everyone that made this event possible,” said Castillo.