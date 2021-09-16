KENANSVILLE – Official sources confirmed for the Duplin Times that former N.C. District Court Judge and Kenansville Lawyer Timothy Smith died Sept. 14. He was 61.
Smith was born and raised in Duplin County and was well-regarded in the community. He graduated from East Duplin High School in 1978 and earned a bachelor’s degree in business from East Carolina University and his Juris Doctorate from Campbell University in 1986.
According to the North Carolina Bar Association, Smith spent much of his early career as a solo practitioner but also served as an associate and as a partner with several law firms.
Smith was very active in the Duplin community and served in many public roles, including county commissioner from 2010-2014, county attorney and city attorney for Beulaville. Smith was a senior member of the North Carolina Bar Association and member of North Carolina Advocates for Justice. He was inducted to the NCBA Senior Lawyers Division Legal Practice Hall of Fame in 2019 and served as deacon at Smith Presbyterian Church in Beulaville.
He was appointed to the Fourth Judicial District bench by Gov. Roy Cooper in April 2019.
In June 2020, Smith resigned his judicial seat with only six months remaining in his term.
Smith leaves behind a wife, two children, two grandchildren, and an extended family.
Community Funeral Home of Beulaville publicly announced his death in an online statement directing visitors to the website for service information, however, the funeral details have not been released.
Arrangements will be provided as they become available.