...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Ocracoke Inlet to Surf City.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
ROSE HILL — The Town of Rose Hill announced the death of former Rose Hill Mayor Clayton Herring Jr.,76. Herring passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, nearly 10 months after stepping down as Rose Hill Mayor.
In December 2021, Herring decided to retire due to an ongoing battle with cancer. Herring was a dedicated leader and consummate public servant. He served in the United States Coast Guard for 20 years. He was a Volunteer with Duplin County EMS for 38 years and served at the Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department for 50 years, 16 of those years, he served as fire chief.
Before being elected as Rose Hill Mayor in 2019, Herring served as Rose Hill town Commissioner for 16 years. He was a life-long member of Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, where he served in various capacities.
“Rose Hill has lost a great leader and servant to the public,” wrote Rose Hill officials on the towns’ social media page. “He will be remembered for his more than 50 years of public service which included EMS, Fire Chief of Rose Hill Fire Department and Mayor of Rose Hill. He loved his small Town and was proud to call it home. His dedication and commitment to serving others was what made him such a great man and so well respected. He will be missed by all.”
Herring was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Jackson Herring. He is survived by his sons Scott Herring and Chris Herring and wife Fayth; grandchildren Jonae’ Herring and Taylor Herring; sister Linda Mottley and husband Keith; extended family and friends.