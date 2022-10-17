Clayton Herring

 Town of Rose Hill

ROSE HILL — The Town of Rose Hill announced the death of former Rose Hill Mayor Clayton Herring Jr.,76. Herring passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, nearly 10 months after stepping down as Rose Hill Mayor.

In December 2021, Herring decided to retire due to an ongoing battle with cancer. Herring was a dedicated leader and consummate public servant. He served in the United States Coast Guard for 20 years. He was a Volunteer with Duplin County EMS for 38 years and served at the Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department for 50 years, 16 of those years, he served as fire chief.

