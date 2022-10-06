KENANSVILLE -- Four County EMC’s 2022 Annual Meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 10 at the Duplin Events Center located at 195 Fairgrounds Drive in Kenansville. Every Cooperative member is encouraged to attend this once-a-year event to cast your vote for Cooperative directors, share in community fellowship, and learn more about the cooperative and the seven principles the organization abides by.
All employees will be present at the event. This is a great opportunity to greet your board of directors, meet those member service representatives you have spoken with on the phone, and the linemen that help keep your lights on. Each year the company also gives back to the members via prize giveaways! Attending members are entered to win a bill credit, multiple prize give-a-ways, and the grand prize of a 2015 Ford Escape SUV. Drawings will take place at the meeting and the winners will be awarded their prizes that night.
Registration
Members can register as early as 5 p.m., refreshments will be available at this time. The evenings’ entertainment will begin at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Look for your annual meeting registration card and official notice of the meeting on the front cover of the October issue of the Carolina Country magazine. Please bring this card with you to expedite the registration process.
Children’s Area
This area is designated for children from the ages of 4-9 years old. This fun, safe, and secure area is available at the beginning of the meeting and parents are to pick their children up promptly after the meeting ends. Members will sign their children into the children’s area before the meeting starts.
The Meeting
The business portion of the meeting will consist of reports on the progress of the Four County EMC organization during the previous 12 months. Updates on the financial status, programs, and plans will be discussed, as well as the election for the three directors.
Election
Abiding by Four County EMC’s set bylaws, a committee is appointed prior to each annual meeting to nominate directors to fill any expiring seats.
The 2022 Nominating Committee consists of:
James Potter, East Bladen
Gwendolyn Sutton, At-Large
Scott Brown, East Duplin
Henry T. Smith, West Duplin
Daniel Carr Jr., At-Large
Gordon McIntyre, West Pender
E. C. Johnson Jr., West Sampson
Henry Lucas Jr., East Sampson
Tom Lancaster, West Bladen
Kenneth Lanier, East Pender
Terms of the following three directors expired as of this year: Bertice Lanier – East Pender; Kenneth Thornton, Jr. – East Bladen; and Clayton Hollingsworth – At Large. These directors are running for a three-year term. These three directors were nominated
at the committee meeting and will be presented for election on Oct. 10, 2022.
Proxy Voting
If you are unable to attend this meeting, you can still vote by using a proxy* form. Proxy forms will be available on the reverse side of your registration card that will appear on the cover wrap of the October issue of Carolina Country magazine. Any member may vote his or her vote and one (1) proxy vote on behalf of one residential member and (1) one additional proxy vote on behalf of members such as churches, businesses, organizations or similar groups, provided the member is so designated as the authorized representative of the organization. Moreover, all proxies must be valid as determined by the Credentials and Election Committee.
To assign your proxy vote to another member, you must fill out the information on the back of the registration card, including the name of the person you give your proxy. Please date and sign your name to the proxy and have someone witness your signature.