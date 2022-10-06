KENANSVILLE -- Four County EMC’s 2022 Annual Meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 10 at the Duplin Events Center located at 195 Fairgrounds Drive in Kenansville. Every Cooperative member is encouraged to attend this once-a-year event to cast your vote for Cooperative directors, share in community fellowship, and learn more about the cooperative and the seven principles the organization abides by.

All employees will be present at the event. This is a great opportunity to greet your board of directors, meet those member service representatives you have spoken with on the phone, and the linemen that help keep your lights on. Each year the company also gives back to the members via prize giveaways! Attending members are entered to win a bill credit, multiple prize give-a-ways, and the grand prize of a 2015 Ford Escape SUV. Drawings will take place at the meeting and the winners will be awarded their prizes that night.

