KENANSVILLE — Four County Electric Membership Corporation recently donated fans to the Services for the Aged and other agencies that serve senior citizens. In turn, the agencies give these fans to the elderly who do not have access to fans or air-conditioned living.
Summer is a beautiful time of year, but the heat and humidity can be brutal in southeast North Carolina. During our hot summer months, older adults living without air conditioning or circulating air are at higher risk of hyperthermia.
“We are happy to help our communities ensure senior citizens can stay cool during the hot North Carolina summers,” said Chris Ingram, Four County’s marketing supervisor.
Every May, Four County EMC distributes fans to Bladen County Division of Aging, Elizabethtown; Pender Adult Services, Burgaw; Sampson County Department of Aging, Clinton; Duplin County Senior Center, Kenansville; Garland Senior Center, Garland; and Columbus County Department of Aging, Whiteville.
These donations are part of Four County EMC’s commitment to the communities they serve. For more information, visit www.fourcty.org.